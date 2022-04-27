OpenText Showcases Latest Content Cloud Innovations at AIIM 2022

New capabilities help organizations harness the power of information to drive operational excellence and deliver better business outcomes

WATERLOO, ON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a long-standing market leader in content services for more than 17 years, will be at AIIM 2022 as a Diamond sponsor. This year, OpenText is showcasing new capabilities that enable organizations to embrace information management with the flexibility of choice – off-cloud, private cloud, public cloud, or API. The OpenText™ Content Cloud™ innovations, including OpenText™ Core Content and OpenText™ Core Case Management empower organizations to adapt and master modern work in a multi-cloud environment through improved digital collaboration, fast and secure information access, and proper governance and compliance.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"With today's distributed workforce, organizations require flexibility and scalability to properly manage and access content from all areas of their business," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and CMO at OpenText. "From digital collaboration to governance and compliance, OpenText provides a full portfolio of information management offerings to help businesses optimize information and drive operational excellence and organizational efficiency through automation and deeper integrations that deliver better insights."

Rethinking content for operational excellence

To realize the full value of operational excellence in modern work environments, businesses need a scalable information management strategy. This requires a centralized, enterprise information infrastructure that delivers content which supports the workflows and tasks users work with every day.

A sample of products in OpenText's Content Cloud portfolio that help to achieve operational excellence include:

OpenText™ Core Content provides a turnkey solution to process and manage the content lifecycle with rapid provisioning and self-service configuration for Business Administrators. It has an intuitive user interface with template-based business workspaces enabling teams to easily access and find content for a common task or goal.

OpenText Core Case Management now provides deeper integration with OpenText Core Content enabling a unified approach to managing an organization's content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes.

OpenText Content Services APIs are now available for developers who need to build custom solutions leveraging content from around the company. Businesses can use OpenText APIs to drive innovation and speed development of custom applications with electronic signature, document capture, metadata management, PII protection and other content services delivered securely from the OpenText Cloud.

By viewing content as a centrally managed enterprise asset that is independent of the applications and processes it services, organizations can begin to eliminate information silos and create a 'single source of the truth', so employees know they are working with the most recent, accurate and relevant information.

Get the latest on OpenText's content cloud innovation

OpenText is sharing more about its cloud capabilities during a general session featuring Fred Sass, Senior Director, Content Services, where he'll discuss how new approaches to content services can help organizations better manage information and drive business success.

There's also a fireside chat with OpenText customer Ryan Zilm, Legal Records Management Manager at Motiva Enterprises, where he'll share insights about their governance journey in the cloud. Additional highlights will be presented during the Automating Document and Data Capture Round Table where participants will learn more about automation and how it helps organizations leverage capture to achieve the fastest return on investment as well as how to get the most value from ERP and ECM solutions.

Join us at AIIM 2022, April 27-29.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Open Text Corporation