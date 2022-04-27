Polymer Announces Launch of No-Code Data Loss Prevention As A Service For Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other SaaS platforms

Polymer redacts and remediates employee exposure of sensitive data in near real-time via Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other SaaS platforms

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymer ( www.polymerhq.io ), a no-code SaaS DLP solution, announced today that its platform can redact and remediate employee exposure of sensitive data in near real-time via Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive, Github, Box, and other SaaS platforms without slowing your business.

"The data shows that humans, not technology hacks, remain the biggest security threat to organizations," says Yasir Ali, Founder and CEO of Polymer and former investment banker. "In fact, less than 10% of employees are responsible for 71% of risk from data breaches or accidental exfiltration. This is especially true in the aftermath of the Great Resignation where some employees are misusing or stealing company data."

The most widespread risks in our remote work culture is the unintentional exposure of sensitive data, whether it be patient, financial, or other data via the ubiquitous tools we use every day such as Google Drive, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. "When employees share links in public forums or via remote tools such as Slack, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams, they are unwittingly creating multiple copies of that link," says Ali. "This becomes very unmanageable and makes the company vulnerable to cybersecurity hacks."

"Polymer intelligently redacts and remediates employee exposure of sensitive data in context using natural language processing (NLP)," says Luke Page, VP Operations of Polymer. "This ensures that we don't just remediate information with a blunt, 'blanket-style' approach like other DLP tools do, which often further slows down operations and frustrates employees.

"Security awareness and training are important, but often fall short in influencing all behavior. Polymer DEP nudges users when sensitive data is shared insecurely to make employees better data stewards while also redacting or removing the infraction preventing sensitive data exposure. The combination of training and enforcement is key."

Polymer offers complimentary scans or free trials to new customers. Learn more about Polymer at www.polymerhq.io .

About Polymer

Established in 2020, Polymer is a no-code data exposure prevention (DEP) solution based in New York City. Polymer prevents sensitive data loss across SaaS platforms such as Google Drive, Slack, and Microsoft Teams without slowing down an organization's business. With Polymer, organizations can redact and remediate HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, CCPA, PHI and other data in near real-time. Learn more about Polymer at www.polymerhq.io .

