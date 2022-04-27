The PSEG Foundation Joins New Jersey Hall of Fame as a Partner

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG and The PSEG Foundation have joined the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) as a partner, helping tell the story of New Jersey's greatness throughout the Garden State.

"The Entertainment Learning Center will provide an enriching and educational experience for all who visit this cutting-edge museum," said PSEG Foundation President Calvin Ledford. "This is an opportunity for economic growth in the state while providing insight into the history of individuals who have made a significant impact in New Jersey."

As a non-profit organization, NJHOF succeeds because of New Jersey organizations such as PSEG and The PSEG Foundation. This partnership will allow NJHOF to continue to bring unique learning opportunities to communities across New Jersey.

"New Jersey's leaders have joined with the New Jersey Hall of Fame to inspire people to become leaders in their own fields," said NJHOF Chairman Jon F. Hanson. "We are beyond grateful to PSEG and The PSEG Foundation for their support."

"We created the Hall of Fame to inspire the younger generation on the many heroes and role models within our state," said NJHOF President Steve Edwards. "PSEG and The PSEG Foundation's support enables us to continue providing that inspiration to our future leaders and all residents."

With the support of The PSEG Foundation, NJHOF will continue to honor New Jersey citizens who have positively influenced society.

"PSEG has been with us since Day One, and we can't thank them enough for their rock-solid support," continued Edwards. "We're thankful to PSEG and our sponsors, including lead sponsor Hackensack Meridian Health, for their outstanding contributions."

About the New Jersey Hall of Fame

New Jersey Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization honoring citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies for over 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. NJHOF endeavors to present our youth with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence.

The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, particularly its Lead Sponsor and Premier Healthcare Partner, Hackensack Meridian Health. Together we focus on educating New Jersey on how to maintain health and wellness in the modern world.

For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

About The PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), prioritizes investments promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. In 2021, PSEG was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the 14th consecutive year, named to the JUST 100 as one of America's Most JUST Companies, and has been listed among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek (https://corporate.pseg.com/).

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG Energize!

View original content:

SOURCE New Jersey Hall of Fame