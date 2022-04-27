Troutman Pepper Continues Expansion of National Financial Services Team with Addition of Partner Glen Trudel

Trudel Is 13th Partner to Join the Market-Leading Practice Since January

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Trudel, a top financial services, payments, and business attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper as a partner in the firm's Corporate Practice Group in Wilmington, DE. Trudel is one of 34 financial services-focused attorneys who have joined the firm since January, including seven partners announced in February and two partners announced last month. The firm has more than 200 attorneys who regularly advise financial services providers.

Trudel joins Troutman Pepper from Ballard Spahr, where he was a partner, and brings more than 30 years' experience counseling financial institutions, marketplace lenders, fintech entities, and other companies on both regulatory and transactional matters.

"Glen's diverse background and expertise notably expands our fintech and payments capabilities," said Matt Greenberg, who leads Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group. "His extensive regulatory experience also complements our top-ranked financial services practice."

Trudel has significant experience with documenting and creating credit card and marketplace lending programs and with the acquisition and divestiture of consumer and business credit card and other loan portfolios. He also advises state and federal financial institutions and other entities on regulatory, operational, and vendor outsourcing matters, debt sales and collection agreements, and other transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glen to the firm," said Joanna Cline, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Wilmington office. "Our clients will really benefit from his expertise in structuring and documenting loan portfolio acquisitions, new credit products, and in formation and licensing issues in Delaware."

"I am excited to join the highly regarded team at Troutman Pepper," Trudel said. "The firm has considerable strength in financial services and is known for its dedication to client service. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to deliver more value for our clients."

Trudel earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his bachelor's degree from Providence College.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is nationally recognized for its work in the financial services industry. In September 2021, it was named FinTech Law Firm of the Year by The Deal, becoming the first firm to receive the award. Troutman Pepper is regularly recognized for its prowess in the space, including by Chambers and Partners, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," and Law360, among others.

With more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities, the firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

