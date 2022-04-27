VertexOne Unveils New Brand Architecture To Reflect Its Evolution

VertexOne's re-named product portfolio echoes the company's long-standing mission to enhance the customer experience.

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the utility and energy industry, today announced its new product brand architecture. This is a broad company initiative focused on aligning its entire product portfolio around enhancing and revolutionizing the customer experience with utilities and energy companies across North America. Over the last two years, VertexOne has completed two acquisitions, WaterSmart Software and EC Infosystems. With future expansions and additional acquisitions on the horizon, VertexOne sought to organize and simplify the brand architecture across all of its products.

We've grown to become the key partner in supporting the digital transformation of utilities and energy companies.

"We've grown to become the key partner in supporting the digital transformation of utilities and energy companies over the past 30 years and we will continue to strengthen the value of our corporate brand, including our portfolio of products that our customers trust for many more," said VertexOne SVP of Product Strategy Bill Mareburger. "This new brand architecture will ensure our clients and prospects are able to more easily understand VertexOne's solutions and their value, therefore positively impacting interactions and experiences with our customers and communities."

The new brand architecture is a milestone for VertexOne, as it focuses on the company's long-term investment in digital transformation, revenue optimization, and data-driven efficiency. VertexOne's solutions had previously been organized under three solution portfolios: Customer Information System (CIS), Digital Customer Engagement, and Utility Management.

The new solution portfolios will instead be organized under these categories:

Digital : Elevates the customer experience, lowers costs, improves collections, and increases customer satisfaction.

Revenue : Offers mission-critical SaaS solutions to automate billing, payments, customer service, collections, and printing.

Data: Equips utilities with advanced analytics capabilities to take advantage of the data explosion from AMI, EDI and field service.

The concept of customer experience as "CX" has become widely adopted across many industries. VertexOne is leveraging that across its newly named product portfolios by creating the VertexOne Experience, known as VX.

As VertexOne continues to innovate and add products to its offerings, it accumulated various naming conventions. All product names today and in the future will now follow the naming architecture of VXproduct. This new naming strategy is scalable, well-organized, and reiterates VertexOne's commitment to our mission.

"We are excited to unveil our solution portfolios and updated product names with our clients and prospects at the annual CS Week conference," said VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod. "Our portfolio is proven and established within the industry and this effort supports our investment in product development and innovation. While VertexOne's brand architecture is being streamlined, our focus on meeting our clients' needs and delivering incredible experiences for utility and energy companies and their customers remains the same."

For many years, VertexOne's brand essence has been "Experience is Everything." This newly rebranded product portfolio echoes that focus on revolutionizing the customer experience for utility and energy companies while also providing the gold standard of experience for staff members that interact with the VertexOne team.

VertexOne has also published online FAQs to answer client questions about these changes.

To learn more about VertexOne's solutions, please visit https://www.vertexone.net/ .

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. VertexOne offers a wide range of innovative services and solutions, including the VertexOne Complete™️ SaaS Solution for Utilities, comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service. These solutions help utilities and energy companies deliver a compelling customer experience, reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and driving their operations forward. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with technological changes so that utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business. For our deregulated energy clients, this also means garnering a greater competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

