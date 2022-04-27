The Yellow Submarine Resurfaces: Color Star's Partner, Villarreal CF and Their Imminent Champions League Semi-Finals Battle

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("A.I.") in the entertainment industry, announces today that their La Liga partner team, Villarreal CF ("Villarreal"), is about to face-off with the English Premier League team Liverpool FC at 3:00 A.M. Beijing time on the 28th of April for a spot in the final round of the Champions League. As the UEFA Champions League tournament progresses, the various top teams from Europe are gradually revealing their immense ability. Villarreal's victories over Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the quarter-finals has brought thrill and excitement to the fans, and there is now hope and optimism for Villarreal to become the ultimate champion of the tournament.

According to German transfer statistics, Villarreal's squad is currently valued at 383 million Euros. Compared to the competition, Villarreal is seen as a dark horse. Since the beginning of the current UCL season, this team has defeated many formidable opponents through its own mighty prowess and has shined a spotlight on this old La Liga team once again. Their success is a result of the team's hard work in training and a superb technical team setup. Recently, Villarreal president Fernando Roig spoke about the team's current situation and the upcoming encounter with Liverpool. Roig pointed out that Villarreal is a better team now compared to 16 years ago when it first reached the UCL quarter-finals. Club statistics show that the matches against Juventus and Bayern Munich were attended by 600 and 1,500 traveling Villarreal fans, respectively. The number of travelling fans at the upcoming semi-finals encounter will double the amount at the Bayern Munich game. Villarreal has been allocated 3,000 away tickets, setting a record for the highest number of travelling fans in the team's history.

Color Star is the team's global partner, travelling with the squad and witnessing their every victory. Color Star is a NASDAQ-listed company that develops celebrity entertainment and interactive digital services with A.I. technology as a focus. Color Star currently owns the interactive metaverse platform, Color World. Color Star plans to unlock the platform's full potential in the future by introducing the soccer team to the platform and launching their celebrity masterclasses, virtual competitions, and digital spaces amongst other products. Color Star and the team will also further cooperate to digitize their physical offline operations. Together, the team and Color Star will steady in market value and see major developments as their popularity and fame grow.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

