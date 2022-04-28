"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) Collaboration Campaign

TOKYO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold a collaboration event featuring characters from Tite Kubo's novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) starting Saturday, April 30 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Players can look forward to special Summons featuring special SAWFY collaboration versions of Kenpachi Zaraki, Kenpachi Azashiro, Kenpachi Kuruyashiki, and great campaigns including a free Summons, a login bonus, and more.

In addition, there will be social media campaigns including the Kenpachi Generations PV Campaign where fifty participants can win a Brave Souls original mask case and the Brave Souls Campaign where participants on Twitter can earn points to get in-game items.

About Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY)

An Arrancar who bears a striking resemblance to Szayelaporro, a notorious criminal who has escaped from the Muken, a group of Arrancar children called the Picaro, Kenpachi Zaraki and the members of Squad 11, and Don Kanonji, the century's premier spiritualist, all converge on Karakura Town in order to capture and eliminate an elusive skull-faced woman.

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/novel_safwy/

Copyright

©Tite Kubo, Ryohgo Narita/Shueisha ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

©KLabGames

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

View original content to download multimedia:

