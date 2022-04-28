Cetera Launches "EVENT IN A BOX" Initiative for its Affiliated Financial Professionals

New offering provides a singular solution for live, virtual or hybrid client events

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today it has enhanced its Connect2Investors program with an "EVENT IN A BOX" offering. The versatile solution helps Cetera-affiliated financial professionals host their own live or virtual event and engage with their clients in an intimate and interactive experience. Advisors can select from pre-curated events such as: mixology, charcuterie board-building, mind-hacking mentalist, trivia night and more. All tools, ingredients and guiding marketing materials are shipped once the event is selected, and size of attendees determined. Advisors can opt to host in person, virtually, or even a hybridization of the two modalities. Through Marketing Central, financial professionals can fully automate their event marketing from invite to post-event attendance with the ability to fully measure marketing performance.

(PRNewswire)

"During the global pandemic, our award-winning marketing and communications team mastered virtual events and executed in profound ways during such a unique and dynamic backdrop," said Michael Zuna, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Cetera. "The creativity and agility they demonstrated to support our financial professionals and their clients is paying the most important dividends for our advisors and their clients. Relationships with our financial professionals are paramount, yet we also want to help nurture and support their client relationships, which are integral to the success of their practices. EVENT IN A BOX creates a unique, simple but effective way for our financial professionals to forge even stronger connections with clients and their families. We anticipate high adoption rates and strong results."

Zuna continued, "Cetera measures the efficacy of advisor experience and practice growth like no other independent broker dealer in the space. We use predictive analytics from programs like Growth360 as an idea incubator, to inform what tools are helping our advisors' practices flourish. Our events and experiences provided robust, measurable growth for our financial professionals. As a result, we wanted to develop more unique events and experiences. We believe in listening to our advisors. As such, they help to inform the nascent solutions we build."

EVENT IN A BOX is informed by Cetera's Growth360 program, which enables Cetera financial professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing peers. Several key growth metrics have emerged from the Growth360 assessments since the program's inception. Client appreciation events – such as EVENT IN A BOX – are among the resources and strategies Cetera has developed to drive growth for advisors based on Growth360 data and growth metrics identified. More than 1,000 Cetera-affiliated financial professionals have participated in Growth360, with more advisors signing on daily.

EVENT IN A BOX complements IN THE ROOM, which is another component of the Connect2Investors program. Cetera recently announced that economic commentator Ben Stein will headline the next IN THE ROOM client event on May 19, 2022. Cetera Chief Investment Officer Gene Goldman will host the discussion with Stein on today's consumer sentiment, economic uncertainty, strategies for weathering rising inflation, and thinking for the long term.

Cetera financial professionals should contact their Growth Officer for more information about how to integrate EVENT IN A BOX and IN THE ROOM into their practice.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group