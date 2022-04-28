CROWE APPOINTS KATIE HAMADA AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, today announced the appointment of Katie Hamada as its new chief people officer, effective May 9, 2022, succeeding Julie Wood, who has served in this role for the past 17 years. Hamada will join the firm's management committee.

Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, announced the appointment of Katie Hamada as its new chief people officer, effective May 9, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hamada will be responsible for all aspects of the firm's people and talent experience – from talent transformation to recruiting, learning and development, benefits and compensation and cultural programs.

"In today's business environment, perhaps the most crucial element to any company's success is the experience it provides to its people," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "Now, more than ever, the human side of an organization helps create meaningful differentiation in terms of a company's value proposition and market perception. We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Katie's caliber to Crowe as we continuously seek to provide an unrivaled people experience, where our employees and their families can thrive."

Hamada joins from Deloitte, where she spent the last 16 years serving as a leader in the Talent organization and consulting with external clients on workforce strategies, talent management solutions and HR service delivery. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Talent Transformation Leader, where she focused on evolving the ways of working, implementing new technologies and improving processes to enhance the employee experience. As a result of her experience, she truly understands how to partner with the business to build human connections and unlock the power of Crowe's people.

Hamada stated, "Crowe has such a powerful employee value proposition, and its truly wonderful culture has been evident in every interaction I've had thus far. I look forward to partnering with the rest of the leadership team to drive our people and talent agenda forward."

"Over the course of our 80-year history, we have demonstrated how we create an unrivaled people experience where employees feel valued, as evidenced by Crowe's recognition as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, and we must continue to hold ourselves to that high standard," said Brenda Torres, Crowe chief operating officer. "With Katie's leadership, we are confident we will continue to deliver on the people front."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

Twitter: @CroweUSA

LinkedIn: Crowe

Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowe LLP