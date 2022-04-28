DMI Joins Global Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)

BETHESDA, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). MOBI is a member-driven consortium focused on creating the standards and collaboration necessary to enable Web3 digital infrastructure for connected vehicles and IoT commerce.

The membership will provide DMI with the opportunity to collaborate within its alliance of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers along with startups, non-governmental organizations, transit agencies, insurers, toll road providers, smart city leaders and blockchain technology companies. Since its launch in 2018, MOBI has become the leading convener and ecosystem partner, advancing blockchain and related distributed ledger technologies in mobility.

"DMI is excited to join MOBI and have exposure to other partners and thought leaders across interconnected industries who share our vision of accelerating the adoption of blockchain technologies," said Michael Deittrick, Chief Strategy Officer. "Our team of senior advisors have been living and breathing connectivity since its infancy, and now as a member of MOBI, DMI is further enabled to help our clients, partners, and communities create interoperable, scalable solutions to pioneer the future of mobility, together."

Trusted by some of the largest automotive, manufacturing and transportation brands in the world, DMI's globally recognized team has helped pioneer connectivity in the industry for more than 20 years. DMI's offerings span the entire connected ecosystem from device to the cloud and include AI and analytics; blockchain and distributed ledger; and Smart Contract technology for industries ranging from automotive, government, healthcare, logistics, transportation and more.

"We've seen the positive impact and results these technologies have made for many of our clients, especially in the automotive sector," said Deittrick "The ability to connect and collaborate with this global consortium of leaders will help us build on our strong foundation of connected capabilities and bring additional value to our clients through this trusted ecosystem."

Joseph Bannon, Vice President Global Business Development at DMI, will be leading DMI's engagement with MOBI, including MOBI working groups and MOBI's Integrated Trust Network.

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as well as a Top Workplace USA. www.DMInc.com

