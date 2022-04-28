Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin opens new location with 65 private patient rooms

TUSTIN, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of a new location for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin, a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital is located at 15120 Kensington Park Drive in Tustin and will replace the hospital previously located at 14851 Yorba Street. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, two spacious therapy gyms, an in-house pharmacy, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, access to advanced technologies and frequent visits by a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician during their stay.

"The hospital has been serving the Santa Ana community and beyond for more than 20 years, and we are excited to welcome our patients into this wonderful new location," said Paula Redmond, CEO of Encompass Health of Tustin. "With this state-of-the-art hospital and the talented team in it, we will be able to help more individuals recover and find the confidence to move past their illness or injury and back to a more independent life."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin has achieved Disease-Specific Care Certification from The Joint Commission for its stroke rehabilitation program. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. The Joint Commission's hospital standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.

For more information about the hospital's services, visit encompasshealth.com/tustinrehab.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

