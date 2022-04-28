GenNx360 Capital Partners Enters Agreement to Sell Salford Group to Linamar Corporation

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Salford Group ("Salford" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of tillage and crop nutrition application equipment, to Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) ("Linamar"), for $260 million CAD, subject to post-closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close post customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

During GenNx360's investment in Salford, the Company experienced impressive organic growth and enhanced its profitability through product enhancements, instillation of a culture of operational excellence, and continuous attention to its customers' requirements for a high-quality product and short lead times. Salford also completed three strategic acquisitions during this time, BBI, Aerway and Valmar, which helped the Company expand its operating footprint and create a more comprehensive product portfolio.

"The success of our investment in Salford demonstrates GenNx360's ability to execute on our investment strategy to substantially increase the Company's revenue and profitability through synergistic acquisitions, operational efficiencies, and an unyielding commitment to customer service," said Lloyd Trotter, a Founder and Managing Partner of GenNx360. "We backed a strong management team headed by Geof Gray, Salford's President and Chief Executive Officer. We are excited that this exit positions Salford for continued success, while also generating an attractive return for GenNx360's Limited Partners," added Lloyd.

Winston & Strawn, McCarthy Tétrault, and Siskinds acted as legal counsel to Salford. Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Salford on this transaction.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business-to-business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include outsourced business services, industrial machinery and components, industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

About Salford Group

Salford Group, founded in 1978 is headquartered in Salford, Ontario with three manufacturing locations in Canada and two in the United States. The Salford product lineup includes both pneumatic and spinner-type fertilizer spreaders, cover crop seeders, and a range of tillage equipment and Air Flow applicators, Aerators, Spinner Spreaders, and Tillage product lines. Salford's products are engineered and built to be durable, innovative, and complementary to mainline OEM products with distinct performance advantages related to higher productivity, greater efficiency and environmental sustainability. The company has been able to leverage technological developments in precision agriculture to allow producers to manage their crop production on an ever-increasing degree of resolution. www.salfordgroup.com

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

GenNx360 Capital Partners

Carmen Rojas, Investor Relations Manager

Email: investorrelations@gennx360.com

Tel: +1 212.257.6772

Salford Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners