Huntsman Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings; Over $200 million in Share Repurchases During the First Quarter

First Quarter Highlights

First quarter 2022 net income of $240 million compared to net income of $100 million in the prior year period; first quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share of $1.04 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.37 in the prior year period.

First quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $256 million compared to adjusted net income of $147 million in the prior year period; first quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.19 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.66 in the prior year period.

First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $415 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $289 million in the prior year period.

First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% in the prior year period.

First quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $85 million . Free cash flow from continuing operations was $16 million for the first quarter 2022 compared to an outflow of $114 million in the prior year period.

Repurchased approximately 5.5 million shares for approximately $210 million in the first quarter 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Board approved an increased share repurchase authorization to $2 billion from $1 billion . The Company intends to repurchase approximately $1 billion in shares during 2022.

The strong financial condition of the Company was reflected in the recent rating upgrades from Fitch to BBB on March 4, 2022 and S&P to BBB- on April 13, 2022 .





Three months ended



March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021









Revenues

$ 2,389

$ 1,837









Net income

$ 240

$ 100 Adjusted net income (1)

$ 256

$ 147









Diluted income per share

$ 1.04

$ 0.37 Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 1.19

$ 0.66









Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 415

$ 289









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations

$ 85

$ (16) Free cash flow from continuing operations(2)

$ 16

$ (114)



See end of press release for footnote explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported first quarter 2022 results with revenues of $2,389 million, net income of $240 million, adjusted net income of $256 million and adjusted EBITDA of $415 million.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented:

"We started 2022 with positive momentum and are focused on further improvements through a deliberate value over volume strategy that includes our pricing initiatives, cost optimization programs, organic investments and when appropriate bolt-on acquisitions. We delivered on pricing in the first quarter and expanded our margins despite tremendous upward pressure on our raw material costs. The strength of our balance sheet was recognized by the recent upgrades from S&P to BBB- and Fitch to BBB.

Looking forward, our balance sheet strength as well as our expected cash flow gives us flexibility to invest for the future as well as return cash to shareholders today. The Board increased our dividend 13% in the first quarter for a total dividend increase of 70% since 2018. And, as we previously announced, the Board doubled the share repurchase authorization to $2 billion at the end of March, half of which we intend to spend in 2022. We are actively monitoring the many economic cross currents throughout the world but where we stand today, we expect continued strong overall results in the second quarter."

Segment Analysis for 1Q22 Compared to 1Q21

Polyurethanes

The increase in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 was largely due to higher MDI average selling prices and slightly higher sales volumes. MDI average selling prices increased in all our regions. Sales volumes increased primarily due to stronger demand in all our regions. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher MDI margins resulting from higher MDI pricing and slightly higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher raw material costs and lower earnings from our PO/MTBE joint venture in China.

Performance Products

The increase in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 was primarily due to higher average selling prices and slightly higher sales volumes. Average selling prices increased primarily due to stronger demand in relation to the ongoing recovery from the global economic slowdown as well as in response to an increase in raw material costs. Sales volumes increased primarily due to stronger demand as well as favorable product mix changes aligned with our value-over-volume business strategy. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to increased revenues and margins, partially offset by increased fixed costs.

Advanced Materials

The increase in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Average selling prices increased across all markets largely in response to higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to deselection of lower margin base resins business. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher sales prices and the benefit from the Gabriel Acquisition.

Textile Effects

The increase in revenues in our Textile Effects segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 was due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by a decrease in sales volumes. Average selling prices increased in response to higher direct costs. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to a deselection of certain volume as well as lower demand. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to improved portfolio mix.

Corporate, LIFO and other

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other was a loss of $50 million unchanged from the same period of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, our free cash flow from continuing operations was a source of cash of $16 million as compared to a use of cash of $114 million in the prior year period. As of March 31, 2022, we had approximately $2.3 billion of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we spent $69 million on capital expenditures as compared to $98 million in the same period of 2021. For 2022, we expect to spend approximately $300 million on capital expenditures.

Income Taxes

In the first quarter 2022, both our effective tax rate and our adjusted effective tax rate was 21%. We expect our 2022 adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 24%.

Table 1 – Results of Operations





Three months ended



March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021









Revenues

$ 2,389

$ 1,837 Cost of goods sold

1,824

1,445 Gross profit

565

392 Operating expenses (credits)

261

242 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs

-

24 Operating income

304

126 Interest expense, net

(14)

(19) Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

15

38 Fair value adjustments to Venator investment and related loss on disposal

(2)

(19) Other income, net

1

7 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

304

133 Income tax expense

(65)

(34) Income from continuing operations

239

99 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

1

1 Net income

240

100 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(17)

(17) Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ 223

$ 83









Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 415

$ 289 Adjusted net income (1)

$ 256

$ 147









Basic income per share

$ 1.05

$ 0.38 Diluted income per share

$ 1.04

$ 0.37 Adjusted diluted income per share (1)

$ 1.19

$ 0.66









Common share information:







Basic weighted average shares

213

220 Diluted weighted average shares

215

223 Diluted shares for adjusted diluted income per share

215

223



See end of press release for footnote explanations.

Table 2 – Results of Operations by Segment





Three months ended







March 31,

Better / In millions

2022

2021

(Worse)













Segment Revenues:











Polyurethanes

$ 1,386

$ 1,068

30% Performance Products

480

305

57% Advanced Materials

335

278

21% Textile Effects

197

193

2% Total Reportable Segments' Revenue

2,398

1,844

30%













Intersegment Eliminations

(9)

(7)

n/m













Total Revenues

$ 2,389

$ 1,837

30%













Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):











Polyurethanes

$ 224

$ 207

8% Performance Products

146

63

132% Advanced Materials

67

44

52% Textile Effects

28

25

12% Total Reportable Segments' Adjusted EBITDA

465

339

37%













Corporate, LIFO and other

(50)

(50)

0%













Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 415

$ 289

44%

n/m = not meaningful

See end of press release for footnote explanations.

Table 3 – Factors Impacting Sales Revenue





Three months ended



March 31, 2022 vs. 2021



Average Selling Price(a)















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales







Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total





















Polyurethanes

29%

(3%)

0%

4%

30%





















Performance Products

49%

(3%)

8%

3%

57%





















Advanced Materials

34%

(4%)

8%

(17%)

21%





















Textile Effects

16%

(2%)

(1%)

(11%)

2%



(a) Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials. (b) Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials.

Table 4 – Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures













Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

Expense

Net Income

Per Share



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

































Net income

$ 240

$ 100









$ 240

$ 100

$ 1.11

$ 0.45 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(17)

(17)









(17)

(17)

(0.08)

(0.08)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

223

83









223

83

1.04

0.37 Interest expense from continuing operations

14

19























Income tax expense, net from continuing operations

65

34

$ (65)

$ (34)















Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

71

74























Business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments

6

9

-

(2)

6

7

0.03

0.03 Costs associated with the Albemarle Settlement, net

1

-

-

-

1

-

-

- EBITDA / Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

(1)

N/A

N/A

(1)

(1)

-

- Loss on sale of businesses/assets

4

-

(1)

-

3

-

0.01

- Income from transition services arrangements

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

- Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment

2

19

-

-

2

19

0.01

0.09 Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses

12

2

(4)

(1)

8

1

0.04

- Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

2

1

-

-

2

1

0.01

- Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

14

22

(3)

(5)

11

17

0.05

0.08 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

3

24

(1)

(6)

2

18

0.01

0.08 Plant incident remediation costs

-

4

-

(1)

-

3

-

0.01

































Adjusted(1)

$ 415

$ 289

$ (74)

$ (49)

$ 256

$ 147

$ 1.19

$ 0.66

































Adjusted income tax expense (1)

















$ 74

$ 49







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















17

17









































Adjusted pre-tax income (1)

















$ 347

$ 213









































Adjusted effective tax rate (3)

















21%

23%









































Effective tax rate

















21%

26%











N/A = not applicable See end of press release for footnote explanations.

Table 5 – Selected Balance Sheet Items





March 31,

December 31, In millions

2022

2021









Cash

$ 807

$ 1,041 Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,310

1,186 Inventories

1,382

1,201 Receivable associated with the Albemarle Settlement 333

333 Other current assets

156

167 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,551

2,576 Other noncurrent assets

2,863

2,888









Total assets

$ 9,402

$ 9,392









Accounts payable

$ 1,315

$ 1,208 Other current liabilities

782

831 Current portion of debt

21

12 Long-term debt

1,529

1,538 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,215

1,244 Huntsman Corporation stockholders' equity

4,343

4,378 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

197

181









Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,402

$ 9,392

Table 6 – Outstanding Debt





March 31,

December 31, In millions

2022

2021









Debt:







Revolving credit facility

$ -

$ - Accounts receivable programs

-

- Senior notes

1,468

1,473 Variable interest entities

50

45 Other debt

32

32









Total debt - excluding affiliates

1,550

1,550









Total cash

807

1,041









Net debt - excluding affiliates (4)

$ 743

$ 509



See end of press release for footnote explanations.

Table 7 – Summarized Statement of Cash Flows





Three months ended



March 31, In millions

2022

2021









Total cash at beginning of period

$ 1,041

$ 1,593









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations

85

(16) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations(3)

-

(1) Net cash used in investing activities

(65)

(323) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations(3)

-

- Net cash used in financing activities

(252)

(579) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2)

(1)









Total cash at end of period

$ 807

$ 673









Free cash flow from continuing operations(2):







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 85

$ (16) Capital expenditures

(69)

(98)









Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 16

$ (114)









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ (9)

$ (16) Cash paid for income taxes

(32)

(8) Cash paid for restructuring and integration

(13)

(9) Cash paid for pensions

(13)

(14) Depreciation and amortization

71

74









Change in primary working capital:







Accounts and notes receivable

$ (134)

$ (117) Inventories

(187)

(156) Accounts payable

120

94 Total change in primary working capital

$ (201)

$ (179)



See end of press release for footnote explanations.

Footnotes

(1) We use adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business and for planning and evaluating the performance of our business segments. We provide adjusted net income because we feel it provides meaningful insight for the investment community into the performance of our business. We believe that net income (loss) is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") that is most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss). Additional information with respect to our use of each of these financial measures follows:





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, as used herein, are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Adjusted EBITDA is computed by eliminating the following from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax; (b) interest; (c) income taxes; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses (gains); (f) restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs (credits); and further adjusted for certain other items set forth in the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in Table 4 above.





Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share are computed by eliminating the after tax impact of the following items from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest; (b) amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses (gains); (c) restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs (credits); and further adjusted for certain other items set forth in the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in Table 4 above. The income tax impacts, if any, of each adjusting item represent a ratable allocation of the total difference between the unadjusted tax expense and the total adjusted tax expense, computed without consideration of any adjusting items using a with and without approach.





We may disclose forward-looking adjusted EBITDA because we cannot adequately forecast certain items and events that may or may not impact us in the near future, such as business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments, certain legal and other settlements and related expenses, gains on sale of businesses/assets and certain tax only items, including tax law changes not yet enacted. Each of such adjustment has not yet occurred, is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. In our view, our forward-looking adjusted EBITDA represents the forecast net income on our underlying business operations but does not reflect any adjustments related to the items noted above that may occur and can cause our adjusted EBITDA to differ.



(2) Management internally uses free cash flow measure: (a) to evaluate our liquidity, (b) evaluate strategic investments, (c) plan stock buyback and dividend levels and (d) evaluate our ability to incur and service debt. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.



(3) We believe adjusted effective tax rate provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the businesses' operational profitability and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. In our view, effective tax rate is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is most directly comparable to adjusted effective tax rate. The reconciliation of historical adjusted effective tax rate and effective tax rate is set forth in Table 4 above. Please see the reconciliation of our net income to adjusted net income in Table 4for details regarding the tax impacts of our non-GAAP adjustments.





Our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based on our forecast effective tax rate, and the range of our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate equals the range of our forecast effective tax rate. We disclose forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate because we cannot adequately forecast certain items and events that may or may not impact us in the near future, such as business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments, certain legal and other settlements and related expenses, gains on sale of businesses/assets and certain tax only items, including tax law changes not yet enacted. Each of such adjustment has not yet occurred, is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. In our view, our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate represents the forecast effective tax rate on our underlying business operations but does not reflect any adjustments related to the items noted above that may occur and can cause our effective tax rate to differ.



(4) Net debt is a measure we use to monitor how much debt we have after taking into account our total cash. We use it as an indicator of our overall financial position, and calculate it by taking our total debt, including the current portion, and subtracting total cash.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, divestitures or strategic transactions, including the review of the Textile Effects Division, business trends and any other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "likely," "projects," "outlook," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could" or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data, are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and beliefs. In particular, such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, prices and other factors as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, there can be no assurance that the review of the Textile Effects Division will result in one or more transactions or other strategic change or outcome. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, timing of proposed transactions, reorganization or restructuring of the Company's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions and manufacturing optimization improvements in the Company's businesses and to realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, operational, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. Any forward-looking statement should be considered in light of the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be supplemented by other risks and uncertainties disclosed in any subsequent reports filed or furnished by the Company from time to time. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

