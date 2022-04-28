Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces date of First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results and Webcast and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces date of First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results and Webcast and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022, financial and operational results before the market opens on Friday, May 6, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyzon Motors) (PRNewswire)

Craig Knight, Chief Executive Officer and Sam Chong, Chief Financial Officer accompanied by Mark Gordon Senior Advisor of Hyzon will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM ET the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live and an updated investor presentation will be available at:

https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. also announced that it plans to hold its virtual 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on June 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. All stockholders of record as of close of business on April 11, 2022, will be entitled to vote and attend the virtual annual meeting.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. Hyzon is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyzon Motors Inc.