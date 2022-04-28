Lemonada Media Launches Debut Podcast from BEING Studios Audio Reality™ "BEING Trans" -- Reality TV For Your Ears

Premiering Today, The First Series from the Studio Follows Four Transgender People Living in Los Angeles

Listen to the First Two Episodes HERE

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Lemonada Media, the podcast network that makes life suck less, comes BEING Trans --- the debut series from the network's BEING Studios, the first audio reality™ podcast studio where audio meets reality TV. The first series from the studio is a six-part unscripted doc-reality podcast series that follows four transgender individuals living in Los Angeles. Over the course of three months, the crew -- led by reality TV expert Kasey Barrett (MTV's The Real World, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Born This Way) -- recorded hundreds of hours of live conversations, experiences and intimate moments with cast members as they lived them, providing a uniquely unfiltered look at their daily lives.

Throughout the season, you'll meet Jeffrey, a transgender man and standup comic navigating his career as well as his relationship with his partner, Emma. You'll meet Mariana, a trans woman from Guatemala who is tackling tough issues at a local LGBTQ center along with her coworker Kadence. You'll meet Chloe, who's new to Los Angeles, and new to dating as a trans woman. And you'll meet Sy, who's figuring out their relationship and family dynamics with their husband Robert since coming out as trans non-binary. Dating, parenting, doctor visits, career quandaries, parties -- you'll get to hear them all.

"I've spent my whole career in unscripted television, and the opportunity to translate that into an audio format was too exciting to pass up,'' said BEING Studios Executive Producer Kasey Barrett. "Over the course of taping, we fell in love with this incredible cast, and I think our listeners will too. A crew with no lights or cameras really creates an intimate environment, allowing listeners to truly feel like they are walking in another person's shoes."

Last summer, Lemonada announced the launch of BEING Studios, which creates groundbreaking, immersive audio reality podcasts that provide an unfiltered look into other people's lives. Through thoughtful and entertaining narrative storytelling, BEING Studios offers listeners intimate, first-person access into worlds and people they may not otherwise know. Future seasons will feature different topics and storylines, and immerse listeners into new worlds.

"One of our core values at Lemonada is empathy. We know building empathy works best when we are immersed, entertained, and in love with characters and people. Last spring, we brought Kasey on to work with us to marry the best of reality TV with the best of audio, and BEING Studios was born," shares Lemonada CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer. "Then the hard work began. Casting, field recording, post-production. Sele Leota, our co-executive producer, our diverse crew, and our staff at Lemonada have been deep in the weeds, creating a new way to tell first-person stories. Seeing elements of TV transform into an audio medium has been fascinating, challenging, and legitimately exhilarating," added Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada co-founder and chief creative officer.

The production team for BEING Trans includes: Kasey Barrett (She/Her), executive producer; Sele Leota (He/Him), co-executive producer; Myrriah Gossett (They/She), associate producer; Scott Hanlon (He/His), audio supervisor; Marz Mejia (They/Them), audio field recordist; Shar Jossell (She/Her), story consultant; and Greta Stromquist (She/Her), assistant producer.

The first two episodes of BEING Trans are available now on all major podcast platforms, with exclusive weekly bonus content available to Lemonada Premium subscribers on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released weekly. Subscribe to listen HERE.

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA:

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada is an award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less. The company is also the creator of the audio reality™ podcast genre, and launched BEING Studios, where reality TV meets podcasting. Lemonada has created hit series including the Gracie award-winning podcast Last Day, In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, Our America with Julián Castro, Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak, Believe Her and The Untold Story with Jay Ellis. Lemonada's roster of guests has included an array of luminaries from across the entertainment, media, politics and science worlds.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: dawn@lemonadamedia.com. For press inquiries, contact: Lemonada@metropublicrelations.com. For more information on Lemonada and its podcasts, please visit www.lemonadamedia.com. Lemonada is represented by Josh Lindgren at CAA.

