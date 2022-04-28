Spartech Renews its SCS Recycled Content Certification for Three Building and Construction Products for 2022

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that three products used for wall coverings, ceiling tiles and other architectural applications have achieved SCS Recycled Content certification renewal again for 2022, demonstrating greater than 50% Recycled Content. SCS Global Services (SCS), a global leader in third-party certification, validation and verification of environmental sustainability and stewardship, conducted the renewal audit at the company's Greenville, Ohio location.

The certified products, which use pre-consumer recycled PETG, include: Royalite® G50, an environmentally friendly building and construction rated sheet that contains no halogens or BPA chemicals; Ultros™ Renu PETG co-polyester sheet, featuring outstanding thermoforming and processing characteristics for fabricators and downstream processors; and Ultros™ 90, recycled PETG sheet used in applications where aesthetics are less critical but the important features of PETG are needed. These products conform to the SCS Recycled Content Standard V7, utilizing at least 50 percent pre-consumer, recycled content. The SCS Recycled Content certifications allow architects, designers, and other end-users the opportunity to contribute to credits in the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED® Green Building Rating System.

"We are proud of this recertification that reflects Spartech's dedication to achieving and maintaining environmentally sustainable attributes with our materials," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "I would like to thank the Greenville Production team as well as Meredith Young, Krista Botkin, Stacey Calderon, and Dan Miller, for their continued efforts to ensure we follow the necessary protocols to achieve certification."

Recycled Content certification independently confirms that products contain specific percentages of recycled content from pre-consumer and post-consumer sources. Companies use recycled materials in their products to conserve natural resources and reduce solid waste streams.

SCS has been providing global leadership in independent third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for nearly four decades. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in natural resource management, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, supply chains, climate mitigation, and more.

