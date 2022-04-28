TTEC Ranked Among the Best Employers in Denver by Comparably

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that Comparably, the leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, ranked the company #6 on its list of Best Places to Work Denver Metropolitan Area 2022.

The award measures sentiment ratings provided by current employees in the Denver area who anonymously rated TTEC over the past year. Ratings were measured in nearly 20 different workplace categories including compensation, leadership, co-workers, work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits.

"We're honored to be recognized on by our employees for the Best Places to Work Denver list by Comparably," said Michael Wellman, chief people officer. "Our team has done an amazing job of supporting their colleagues globally during a pandemic all while working from home. We will continue to elevate our employee experience with a focus on professional development, internal mobility, and wellbeing."

This recognition adds to TTEC's recent workplace accolades including the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022, the FlexJobs' Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year, and Virtual Vocations' Top 25 Employer Partners for Remote Work in 2022.

"TTEC's spot on our list of the Best Places to Work in Denver is proof of the company's dedication to providing employees in the region an excellent workplace in many key culture metrics," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. To learn more about TTEC and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.