BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS LAUNCHES CULTURAL COCKTAILS

Celebrating 15 Years with Berkshire Arts Organizations

SHEFFIELD, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) Cultural Cocktails program will kick off the distillery's 15th anniversary celebration on Memorial Day weekend. Engineered to unite and honor local partners, at a time when many have suffered due to the pandemic, this tribute to the arts centers around classic cocktail recipes, inspired by world-class Berkshire cultural institutions.

Pioneering a craft cocktail movement as another way to experience the Berkshires, BMD will generate excitement among entertainment, culinary and hospitality industries. Named in partnership with arts organizations, cocktails highlight performances, exhibitions, works of art and more.

"BMD's Cultural Cocktails program is a tribute to the remarkable culture we celebrate here in the Berkshires," said Chris Weld, founder of BMD. "We are so fortunate to live in a region of creative, inspiring institutions and BMD is honored to be a part of a supportive community that cherishes art, culture and the crafting of a great cocktail."

Cultural Cocktails will be featured at bars, restaurants and cultural institutions and as the signature drink at summer events. In addition, BMD will serve Cultural Cocktails from the distillery's outdoor cocktail bar.

Participating cultural organizations include Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Botanical Garden, Berkshire International Film Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, Community Access to the Arts, The Clark, Hancock Shaker Village, Jacob's Pillow, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, MASS MoCA, The Mount, Norman Rockwell Museum, Shakespeare & Company, Tanglewood, The Trustees and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

"Francine Clark and her husband, Sterling, fell in love with Williamstown at first sight and busily created the Clark Art Institute as a place where everyone could enjoy the exceptional gift of experiencing great art in a setting of profound natural beauty," said Vicki Saltzman, The Clark's director of communications. "More than 60 years later, her legacy is gilded by the honor of inspiring those crafty connoisseurs at Berkshire Mountain Distillers to create The Sweet Francine. Tinged with golden honey in honor of the busy bees who live on the museum's rooftop and touched by a splash of tea worthy of any of the more than 300 teacups in our collection, we raise our glass to our very own savvy, stylish and sweet Francine Clark!"

Visit BMD's Cultural Cocktails site for details. The distillery, located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, is open daily.

