Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Putman Media

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of Putman Media, a privately held B2B company specializing in key manufacturing markets including chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals, asset reliability, industrial automation and smart, connected manufacturing. This acquisition is an exceptional complement to Endeavor's Manufacturing, Processing and Design & Engineering Groups, joining titles such as Industry Week, Processing, Process Instrumentation, and Plastics, Machinery & Manufacturing among others.

"We are pleased to welcome the Putman Media family to Endeavor Business Media and are excited to expand our reach in the manufacturing market with these highly-respected brands and the teams who work on them," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "We are committed to growing our information and marketing solutions offerings for the engineering, automation and manufacturing professionals that Putman Media has served for the last 80 years and are honored that Endeavor has been trusted to carry these brands forward."

Brands included in the acquisition are Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharma Manufacturing, Plant Services, Smart Industry, and The Journal. Collectively these brands represent the world's largest audience of engineers, processors, maintenance, reliability and automation professionals, reaching more than 2 million global processing professionals each year in print and online.

"The acquisition of Putman Media by Endeavor is an exciting opportunity for these market-leading brands. Leveraging the resources, audience reach and industry expertise across Endeavor's existing portfolio provides substantial growth opportunities so that we may continue to serve our readers and customers with the highest quality of content, information and solutions," said John Cappelletti, Chief Executive Officer of Putman Media.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media was formed in 2017 to acquire and operate business media brands, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a database of over 9 million business professionals. The company serves business professionals and marketers in key business sectors such as aviation, buildings, construction, dental, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, networking systems, public safety, transportation, and water. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

