Grubhub Launches Pay Card for Corporate Clients to Enhance Order Flexibility and Build Community for Office and Hybrid Workers

Food remains a way that companies drive culture, promote morale and foster connections among employees – in the office and at home

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced it will be offering a corporate pay card to help drive orders to local restaurants and increase order flexibility for in-office and at-home employees. The new Grubhub Pay Card will allow employees working for companies that have a Grubhub Corporate Account to order on and off the Grubhub Marketplace with their allocated line of credit, meaning they can use it at any restaurant that takes debit and credit card payment.

With a Grubhub Corporate Account, employers are able to give employees a line of credit to be used to order meals. Employers can set a framework for when employees can use the credit to order. Some may set time or location guidelines for when employees can use the credit, while others give employees a daily or weekly credit they can use wherever they're working, whether in the office or at home. Now with the pay card, employees have more flexibility with ordering options expanded beyond the Grubhub Marketplace.

"Grubhub is on a mission to connect diners with great, local restaurants – and our new pay card is another tool to do just that," said Jeff Mirmelstein, vice president and general manager of Corporate Accounts at Grubhub. "This card meets employees wherever they are, whether ordering from their go-to lunch spot on Grubhub, in-person at a local favorite restaurant, or grabbing groceries on the way home from the office. We are excited to help employees connect with one another and with great restaurants."

With more employees working in a hybrid fashion – especially in rural communities with fewer restaurant options – ordering flexibility has become critical. The Grubhub Pay Card will provide employees with new choices when ordering meals since they aren't restricted to ordering only to the office or from restaurants on the Grubhub Marketplace.

The pay card builds on Grubhub's existing Corporate Accounts offering where employers can allocate a line of credit to employees as a perk to drive morale and engagement or be used to cover meals for those that are working late or hosting business meetings. Employers have the ability to add funds, set budget limits and restrictions on purchase categories.

Restaurants on the Grubhub platform are not charged commissions on orders placed in-person with this card, and the pay card complements the company's ongoing efforts to support restaurants – both on and off its marketplace. Since the start of the pandemic, Grubhub has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to directly support restaurants, including over $130 million in reduced or waived fees to help drive more revenue to businesses when their dining rooms were closed, and has given more than $21 million in grants to thousands of restaurants across the country through its Donate the Change program.

The pay card is expected to be available later this year. For more information on Grubhub Corporate Accounts, please visit corporate.grubhub.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Grubhub logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.