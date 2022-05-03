Learning A-Z Announces Raz-Plus Español

New add-on solution to Raz-Plus Reading Suite with hundreds of Spanish resources

TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z,® a Cambium Learning Group company, announces the release of Raz-Plus Español , an add-on solution that provides hundreds of authentic Spanish texts and transadapted instructional materials to Raz-Plus, to enhance the company's flagship offering. As an extension of Learning A-Z's well-established, trusted reading solution, Raz-Plus, Raz-Plus Español brings next level literary success to bilingual students and educators, with the aim to close learning gaps within classrooms.

"There are millions of native Spanish-speaking students in the U.S., all of whom should have access to the comparable resources English-speaking students have in the classroom. Our customers have expressed the need for a well-established, trusted Spanish literacy resource, and we listened," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "Raz-Plus Español supports key literacy instruction for Spanish-speaking students by providing the comprehensive, blended learning approach that Raz-Plus is known for."

Using the Español add-on to Raz-Plus, bilingual, dual language and general education educators will now have resources that support equity of instruction, allowing for more collaboration when lesson planning within grade-level instructional teams.

"My school has a large population of bilingual students, and we have a hard time finding quality Spanish resources for reading instruction," said Caroline Harris, a Campus Instructional Coach. "My general education teachers use Raz-Plus in their daily classroom instruction, and I am excited that my bilingual teachers will now have access to comparable resources."

Raz-Plus Español gives students the opportunity to enhance and practice Spanish reading skills with personalized reading resources accessible through the Kids A-Z student platform. This solution also gives students more autonomy with the addition of Raz-Plus Español Level Up!, an interactive collection of books students can complete automatically to advance their literacy development, and allows them to demonstrate proficiency through personalized learning. Students can also practice their Spanish reading skills in the Raz-Plus Español Reading Room, a library of resources for students to choose relevant, exciting content to read. Raz-Plus Español also includes four weeks of summer school content, with lesson plans that are organized into five-day sessions and focus on specific themes and targeted comprehension skills for Kindergarten through 5th grade instruction.

"Learning A-Z's mission is to inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning for elementary students, regardless of their native language," said O'Masta. "Providing teachers with trustworthy, valuable resources for all students is one more step toward achieving this goal, and we're committed to doing so well into the future."

To learn more about Raz-Plus Español or additional Learning A-Z resources, visit https://www.learninga-z.com/site/products/raz-plus-espanol/overview .

