Run Rich Run kicks off 60 Days for St. Jude during 60th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated NFL Network host Rich Eisen kicked off "60 Days for St. Jude," a fundraising and awareness campaign to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, with his annual Run Rich Run event. Now in its 18th year, Run Rich Run aired on Saturday, April 30, during Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft.

Run Rich Run kicks off 60 Days for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Rich Eisen with St. Jude patient Alexander, Play 60 Super Kid Aubrey Anaya, Cris Carter, Rod Woodson, Eric Metcalf, and Michael Vick on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL) (PRNewswire)

The 60-day campaign coincides with the 60th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and nods to the NFL Play 60 partnership with St. Jude. Now through June 30, visit StJude.org/RunRichRun to participate. There are a variety of fun ways to get involved, including by donating to St. Jude and uploading 40-yard-dash videos on social media using the hashtag #RunRichRun.

This year's Run Rich Run was filmed at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California, where Eisen was joined in his now iconic run by NFL Legends and nationally recognized business entrepreneurs who each attempted their best 40-yard-dash to support St. Jude kids and families.

Running alongside the formidable athletes and pillars of industry was St. Jude patient Alexander, 11. Alexander was just 7 years old when he was diagnosed in 2017 with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. After being treated at St. Jude, Alexander is now cancer-free. His participation in this year's Run Rich Run event was a tribute to all the kids being treated at St. Jude. Alexander loves running and not only ran the 40-yard-dash but served as the official timer and motivator for Eisen and the other runners.

"To watch our friend Rich Eisen take the field each year for Run Rich Run is truly inspirational and his dedication to helping kids like Alexander is nothing less than extraordinary," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Because of efforts by supporters like Rich, our partners at the NFL and so many dedicated Run Rich Run fans, St. Jude can advance its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Eisen was named 2021 St. Jude Ambassador of the Year for his ongoing efforts to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Fundraising from events like Run Rich Run ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Since 2012, the NFL has partnered with St. Jude through NFL PLAY 60, which is the "Official Champion of Play" at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As the League's national youth health and wellness campaign encouraging youth to get physically active for 60 minutes a day, the NFL PLAY 60 initiative helps patients and families at St. Jude cope with serious illnesses through play therapy, peer interaction and other activities. NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid Aubrey Anaya, 11, attended this year's run as an ambassador and supporter.

To learn more or support Run Rich Run, visit stjude.org/runrichrun.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

