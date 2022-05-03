SIG all set for next phase of international growth

Software Improvement Group appoints Pien Oosterman as new CEO

AMSTERDAM, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Improvement Group (SIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pien Oosterman as the new Chief Executive Officer of SIG with effect from May 1st, 2022. Now active in over 90 countries, SIG's objective is to become the global leader of fact based and independent analysis for Software Assurance. As CEO, Oosterman will oversee all business operations, bringing her highly valuable and unique leadership experience, to drive the company's ambitious growth objectives and support its mission 'Getting software right for a healthier digital world'.

Pien Oosterman, new CEO of Software Improvement Group (PRNewswire)

"We are all very pleased with Pien joining SIG, not only from a business perspective in this time of growth and ramping up our offering, but most importantly for the leadership values she brings with her," said Luc Brandts, current CEO of Software Improvement Group. "Her understanding of our mission and long-term opportunity, combined with her experience and high energy personality, makes her a natural fit for our company's culture and team".

Oosterman comes from the position as CEO of Levi9 where she established sustainable long term client relationships resulting in consistent y-o-y revenue growth. She is excited to move from a service driven organization to a next generation Software-with–a-Service company:

"Trusting the technology your business depends upon is a key concern for businesses and governments. This increasing demand for independent software analysis solutions resonates perfectly with SIG's vision to contribute to a healthier digital world', Oosterman said. "It's a mission that I'm deeply passionate about, and I feel fortunate to be part of a company that is having such a profound impact in the world, with human respect so deeply rooted in its culture." Following an impressive 50% growth in 2021, Oosterman's arrival marks one of the organizational changes SIG has undertaken to match with its ambitious growth objectives for the future.

As of May 1st, Wouter Knigge – currently Chief Operation Officer – will take over Luc Brandts' responsibilities as SIG's Chief Technology Officer. One of Wouter's responsibilities will be to fuel and empower the CTO office in developing an ever stronger Sigrid® road-map to align with its users' needs. Sigrid® - SIG's Software-with-a-Service assurance platform - continuously measures and monitors the build quality of enterprise software, including architecture, maintainability, security, and productivity.

Based on these unique insights, Sigrid® identifies the key factors driving software Total Cost of Ownership and empowers you to make intelligent, fact-based decisions that accelerate digital transformation, reduce risks, cut costs and speed up time to market.

With this new organization in place, Luc Brandts will now dedicate his time as Group CEO, strategizing the company's growth, targeting acquisitions, and working with key clients and M&A partners.

More information on SIG - www.softwareimprovementgroup.com

End press release

About SIG

Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps organizations trust the technology they depend on. We combine our intelligent technology with our human expertise to dig deep into the build quality of enterprise software and architecture – measuring, monitoring, and benchmarking it against the world's largest software analysis database.

The SIG software analysis laboratory is the first and largest one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis. Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt, and has clients in all industries and on all continents.

Learn more: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)