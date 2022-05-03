STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® SERIES KICKS OFF 2022 SEASON WITH U.S. TROPHY EVENT

Packed Season of Original Extreme Sport to Feature Multiple National and International Competitions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 season of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® lumberjack sports competitions are revving up this May in Virginia Beach, VA. The home of STIHL Inc.'s headquarters will host the first-ever U.S. Trophy event on May 7, featuring the top 12 ranked U.S. male athletes competing in a don't blink, relay-style, endurance contest. The winner will advance to the World Trophy event, held May 28 in Vienna, Austria.

All around the world (Virginia Beach > Vienna > Little Rock > Gothenburg)

The Men's, Women's and Rookie Division competitors will battle their way through regional qualifying events throughout the month of June. The crown jewel event of the American season, the U.S. Championships, heads back to Little Rock, Arkansas this July in front of a live audience at Simmons Bank Arena. The season will culminate in October, with the Team and Individual World Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

May 7 : U.S. Trophy event ( Virginia Beach, VA )

May 27 : Rookie World Championship ( Vienna, Austria )

May 28 : World Trophy event ( Vienna, Austria )

July 22-23 : U.S. Championships ( Little Rock, AR )

Oct 28-29 : World Championships ( Gothenburg, Sweden )

For the full season's schedule, please visit: https://www.stihlusa.com/stihl-timbersports/schedules/ .

"This year's schedule delivers even more extreme action this year," said Roger Phelps, Corporate Communications Manager for STIHL Inc. "We're not only excited about the new Trophy event, and holding it in our own backyard, but returning to Little Rock in front of a live audience. It's going to be a big year for our American athletes as we look to defend our World Trophy and World Championship titles."

The competition is heating up

The 2022 season will highlight several of the sport's most talented and decorated athletes. Jason Lentz looks to defend his 2021 U.S. and World Championship titles, and one of the best STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® athletes ever to compete – six-time U.S. Champion and 2019 World Trophy Champion, Matt Cogar – is itching to get back to the top of the medal stand. Martha King, 2019 and 2021 Women's U.S. Champion, is aiming for a three-peat this season, and Darby Hand , 2021 Rookie U.S. Champion, will compete against the best in the world at the Rookie World Championship.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead of me this season," said 2021 Men's Division Champion Jason Lentz. "I'm eager to defend my U.S. title, and hopefully bring home another World Championship trophy, proving I'm the best in the sport."

"With four disciplines, the Women's Division is becoming even more competitive as we head into the U.S. Championship. The difference between all of us truly is razor thin," said the reigning Women's Division Champion Martha King. "We're all excited to compete in front of crowds again this year. I can't wait to get back to Arkansas."

Sponsors and livestreams bring us the extreme events

Fans can catch all of the thrilling action and follow updates about the sport throughout the year by visiting the website at www.stihltimbersports.com , and following on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and Twitter . The U.S. Trophy event and U.S. Championships will be livestreamed on the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Facebook and YouTube pages, and air on CBS Sports later this year. Fans can find results for all competitions, domestic and international, by visiting: www.data.stihl-timbersports.com.

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® is proud to welcome back returning sponsors Duluth Trading Company , John Deere , and Ace Hardware for the 2022 season.

About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® is an international extreme sports competition series. Its roots lie in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Today the world's best athletes compete in national and international events featuring three axe disciplines and three sawing disciplines. Springboard, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop are classic axe disciplines; Single Buck (single-man cross-cut saw), Stock Saw (standard chain saw) and Hot Saw (tuned, customized chain saw with up to 80 horsepower) are sawing disciplines. Athletes compete against each other and the clock.

