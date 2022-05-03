TAKKION Acquires Harvest Energy Services

Acquisition Continues the Expansion of TAKKION's Renewable Energy Operations and Maintenance Services

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKKION TP&L Holdings LLC ("TAKKION" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today announced that it has acquired Broomfield, CO-based Harvest Energy Services, LLC ("Harvest"). Harvest is an independent services provider of operations and maintenance ("O&M") solutions to the renewable energy industry.

TAKKION is a premier independent services provider supporting the energy transition. The acquisition of Harvest demonstrates the continued expansion of TAKKION's capabilities in long-term O&M solutions for renewable energy markets. Harvest is TAKKION's third significant acquisition in less than 18 months and expands TAKKION's scale and capabilities in the wind services market.

The Harvest team will join TAKKION's leading logistics and O&M services companies: Transportation Partners and Logistics ("TP&L"), Global Specialized Services ("GSS"), RENEW, and AIRWAY SERVICES. The addition of Harvest will grow TAKKION's wind O&M presence in North America, meaningfully enhancing TAKKION's ability to provide comprehensive solutions for the evolving needs of the renewable energy supply chain. In particular, the Harvest acquisition expands TAKKION's technical capabilities in blade repair, and adds a high throughput, state of the art training center in Broomfield, Colorado that will support continued hiring and job creation for the renewable energy industry.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Harvest to TAKKION. Harvest has a long history of performance and we are fortunate to incorporate the expertise of its employees into our businesses. We see compelling opportunities to expand the already market-leading scope of TAKKION's services, leveraging Harvest's skills and equipment. The acquisition of Harvest furthers our goal to be the strongest partner to companies across the renewable energy industry." said Jim Orr, CEO of TAKKION.

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel to TAKKION in this transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Harvest.

ABOUT TAKKION

TAKKION is a premier independent service provider of logistics, O&M, and technical repair and remanufacturing services to the renewable energy industry. With the industry's largest network of people and assets across North America, TAKKION is uniquely positioned to support and optimize the growth and lifecycle of renewable energy. Our brands TP&L, GSS, RENEW, and AIRWAY SERVICES work together seamlessly to deliver quality, performance, and efficiency for our customers. We live by our core values of safety, integrity, transparency, and putting our people & customers first. To learn more about how TAKKION is Moving Energy Forward, visit www.TAKKION.com/

ABOUT APOLLO

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $498 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

