TeamSnap Welcomes Mark Salloom as Chief Financial Officer

Sheila Repeta Promoted to Vice President of People—Accelerating the No. 1 Sports Management Platform's Ongoing Growth and Development

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the online community for everything youth sports, today announced that Mark Salloom has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. As a member of the executive team, Mr. Salloom will ensure TeamSnap remains well-positioned to continue building and innovating in the youth sports market.

Mark Salloom, Chief Financial Officer of TeamSnap (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely impressed with TeamSnap and the passion I have witnessed for the products, industry and company," said Mark Salloom, Chief Financial Officer of TeamSnap. "They are truly taking the work out of play for youth sports. This journey is going to be fun and rewarding for everyone and I am excited to dig deep to help TeamSnap further innovate the youth sports industry."

Mr. Salloom's expertise in building successful SaaS businesses will help TeamSnap continue to innovate and disrupt youth sports. He has 25 years of professional experience, primarily focused on the software industry. Before joining TeamSnap, Mr. Salloom was the Chief Financial Officer of SparkPost, a private equity backed SaaS email delivery and analytics company, and he recently led the successful sale of SparkPost to MessageBird. Prior to SparkPost, Mr. Salloom held financial management positions at Philips and Comcast Cable Communications. Earlier in his career, Mark was a certified public accountant and worked for Arthur Andersen LLP, an international public accounting firm.

TeamSnap also announced the promotion of Sheila Repeta to Vice President of People. Ms. Repeta joined TeamSnap in Fall 2018. Over the past four years, she has been dedicated to building the foundation of a strong culture while scaling TeamSnap's people practices and internal processes–ensuring all team members are happy and set up for success, especially within the company's remote workforce. Ms. Repeta's work has led to TeamSnap landing multiple Best Places to Work awards, and even a spot on Built In's 2022 "100 Best Remote-First Companies to Work" listing.

"I am extremely proud of our team here at TeamSnap. Having Mark join us as Chief Financial Officer will help propel our business forward, and I am excited to partner with him and welcome him to the team," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap."Sheila's promotion is another critical step to support our internal teams, as we will always look to promote from within through our growth, and as we build a world-class technology organization to support teams, players and leagues across the industry."

