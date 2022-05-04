Donate $1 to Agricultural Education on May 5, Get a Single Scoop of Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard

Culver's celebrates 8th annual Scoops of Thanks Day

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5, guests can make a $1 donation to agricultural education and receive a single scoop of Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard as part of the restaurant's eighth annual Scoops of Thanks Day. Proceeds will go directly to support local FFA chapters and other innovative education opportunities for students.

Visit Culver's on Scoops of Thanks Day — Thursday, May 5, 2022 — to donate $1 to support agricultural education and receive a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard. Choose from Vanilla, Chocolate or the Flavor of the Day, Chocolate Covered Strawberry. (PRNewswire)

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project, which supports local agricultural efforts in the communities Culver's serves and larger, national projects advancing the industry. Feeding a growing population is one piece of the puzzle, but farming is much more than food production. Since 2013, Culver's guests have helped the company donate more than $3.5 million to engage and prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders.

"Culver's started in Wisconsin, so we have a deep-rooted appreciation for agriculture that we want to share with our guests," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. "Each donation made on May 5 will help local communities support organizations like the FFA and hopefully help our guests feel a deeper connection to the ag industry."

Scoops of Thanks Day makes supporting the agriculture industry that much sweeter. Guests can receive a single scoop of Vanilla or Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, or the Flavor of the Day. This year's Flavor of the Day is Chocolate Covered Strawberry, a blend of creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard complemented with plump, sweet strawberries and novelty chocolate.

To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver's locations page. To learn more about Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 800 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization:



The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT

Ginny Rico

608.256.6357

grico@hiebing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's