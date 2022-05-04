Google Cloud and SAP Expand Partnership to Enable Native Integration Between Google Workspace and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

New integrations will allow customers to leverage collaborative features of Google Docs and Google Sheets directly from within their SAP® software workflows

SUNNYVALE, Calif, and WALLDORF, Germany, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expansion of their relationship, unveiling new integrations between Google Workspace and SAP's flagship cloud ERP, SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. These native integrations will allow customers to connect core SAP® software designed for running all mission-critical processes in the cloud, with the collaborative capabilities of Google Docs and Google Sheets to innovate how work gets done across the enterprise.

SAP is a leading ERP software provider for enterprises. Its RISE with SAP solution provides a comprehensive set of products and services – including SAP S/4HANA Cloud – to help companies on their journey toward becoming intelligent and sustainable enterprises. Google Workspace enables teams of all sizes to connect, create and collaborate—to drive innovation from any device, and any location. Built on the industry's leading cloud-native communication and collaboration platform, Google Workspace brings together the apps loved by billions of people — Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more — into a single integrated workspace.

Google Docs and Google Sheets, integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, will enable new business capabilities, use cases, and opportunities for collaborative tasks within small and large organizations alike. First scenarios are planned in finance and in many additional solution areas, where data exports and collaborative document management create a more seamless user experience, with more to follow. Customer benefits include:

The efficiency of ready integration, enabling users to adopt the solution quickly.

The ability to export and import data between SAP software and Google Docs and Google Sheets for instant access to real-time editing and simultaneous collaborative engagements on these documents and spreadsheets.

The confidence of having a clean data source due to the one-step integration, which enables version control and removes layers of potential translation when sharing application data and documents.

For example, imagine a finance specialist working on SAP S/4HANA Cloud to manage financial records in a safe, reliable, and compliant manner. The employee will be able to access Google Docs and Google Sheets to edit documents collaboratively, as part of their standard business processes, knowing that SAP S/4HANA Cloud provides a clean data source with version control and process reliability.

"Native integration with Google Docs and Google Sheets has been a common request from many joint customers," said Philipp Herzig, SVP, Head of Intelligent Enterprise & Cross Architecture, SAP. "This integration will further pave the way for people to work collaboratively on any business documents and manage them closely along with their most critical business processes and data managed through SAP – all in the cloud"

"The move to hybrid work signals enterprises can no longer rely on legacy tool sets that can create silos and barriers to collaboration," said Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager, Google Workspace. "With the expansion of our partnership with SAP, these new in-depth integrations will enable employees working in complex datasets within SAP S4/HANA to tap into the real-time collaboration capabilities of Google Workspace, enabling teams to simultaneously access SAP data and more efficiently drive projects forward."

The initial set of features is planned to be included as a standard functionality in SAP S/4HANA Cloud later this year. It is being built on SAP Business Technology Platform, enabling its tight integration and a consistent user experience across SAP software supporting business processes end-to-end.

