MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named a Sun Sentinel 2022 Top Workplace

SUNRISE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, was named to the Top Workplaces of 2022 by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. MedPro with 246 employees, ranked second out of 38 companies awarded in the midsize employer category. This is the fifth time MedPro has been recognized as one of the best places to work in South Florida.

"MedPro is committed to providing a supportive, enriching, family work atmosphere for all our employees. In addition to extensive training, competitive pay, and benefits, MedPro strives to make our workplace an inclusive and dynamic environment. An incentive program promoting spirit weeks, contests, and themed events, and catered lunches are just some of the ways MedPro strives to enhance the workplace experience," said Liz Tonkin, Chief Executive Officer at MedPro Healthcare Staffing.

Tonkin, a former registered nurse with 39 years of healthcare experience, was chosen Leader of the Year in the midsize employer category. The award is given to organizational leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and the company direction.

The annual Top Workplace award is based on a 24-question employee survey sent to 35,725 employees across South Florida. More than 19,000 employees responded, and their feedback was used by Sun Sentinel and Energage, LLC, a Philadelphia-based employee engagement platform, to rank 126 companies in three categories based on the number of their employees: Large-400 plus, Midsize-125-399, and Small-125 or fewer.

The survey was conducted from October 2021 through January 2022. Companies which exceeded benchmark scores for their size group made the winners list. Special awards were also given to companies with standout scores in areas of leadership, values, direction, communication, meaningfulness, and benefits.

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to facilities across the United States. Located in Sunrise, Florida, MedPro employs over 200 corporate employees.

