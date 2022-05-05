Al Roker, Ayesha Curry, and More to Headline the 2022 Social Innovation Summit

Prominent social impact leaders and changemakers to speak at two-day event in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Innovation Summit – a global social impact community curated and presented by Landmark Ventures – today announced the speaker lineup for its 2022 Summit taking place at the Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C. on June 7 and 8.

The two-day, purpose-driven event gathers celebrities, corporate executives, grantmakers, and government leaders from forward-thinking organizations and companies across the country for thematic discussions on the critical issues facing society.

Speakers for the 2022 Social Innovation Summit include:

Al Roker , Host & Weatherman, NBC's Today Show, CEO, Al Roker Entertainment

Allyson Fryhoff , Managing Director, AWS Nonprofits – Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amit Paley , CEO & Executive Director - The Trevor Project

Ayesha Curry , Co-Founder – Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (beaming in virtually)

Dalila Wilson-Scott , President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation; Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer – Comcast Corporation

Dr. Aletha Maybank , Chief Health Equity Officer & Senior Vice President – American Medical Association (AMA)

Dwana Franklin-Davis , Chief Executive Officer – Reboot Representation

Eric Gertler , Executive Chairman – U.S. News & World Report

Holly Copeland , Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability & Impact – Horizon

Jennifer Gabrielli , Deputy Head of Ultra-High Net Worth, Wealth Management Americas – UBS

Jim Clifton , Chairman & CEO – Gallup

Maura Pally , Executive Director, Blackstone Foundation – Blackstone

Patrick Methvin , Director, Post-Secondary Education – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Rachel Hutchisson , Vice President, Global Social Responsibility – Blackbaud

Shannon Schuyler , Chief Purpose & Inclusion Officer – PwC

Tara N. Spain , Vice President, Travelers Foundation & Second Vice President, Community Relations – Travelers

Thomas Debass , Managing Director & Chief Partnerships Officer – U.S. Department of State

Todd Bowers , Head of Corporate Social Impact – Wayfair

Tulaine Montgomery , Co-CEO – New Profit

Yasmin Cader , Director of the Trone Center for Justice & Equality – American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

…among others!

Participating speakers will present in a variety of session formats, sharing best practices and personal and professional insights as they tackle the Summit's specific social impact themes which include: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG); Economic Empowerment & Future of Work; Health Equity; Racial & Social Justice; Impact Investing; Climate Justice & Sustainability; Mental Health & Wellness; COVID Response & Impact; Education, STEM & SEL; Youth & Next-Gen Learning; Sustainable Development Goals & Philanthropy; Women in Crypto; Inclusive Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Women & Girls/Female Founders.

"This esteemed roster of leaders is at the nexus of driving social change and creating lasting impact," said Zeev Klein, founder and curator of the Social Innovation Summit and general partner at Landmark Ventures. "We look forward to welcoming them to the Social Innovation Summit stage for powerful discussions, critical connections, and advancing action steps in our quest to make the world a better, stronger place."

The Social Innovation Summit is made possible by the generous support of its partners including the American Medical Association, AWS for Nonprofits, Barclays, Best Buy, Blackbaud, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), Comcast NBCUniversal, Council on Criminal Justice, Cruise, Deed, Discovery Education, Horizon Therapeutics, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Life Aid Research Institute, Lyft, Lululemon, New Profit, Prosperity Now, PwC, Schmidt Futures, Strada Education Network & Roadtrip Nation, The Giving Back Fund, Travelers, and UBS.

To view the full Social Innovation Summit speaker roster and agenda, visit the website. To engage in Summit-related conversations, follow the official event hashtag #SIS22 and the event pages on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy, and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors, and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. We have worked diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced, and the unexpected is celebrated. Online registration is now open for the Summit's two-day in-person experience on June 7-8, 2022, at The Conrad in Washington, D.C. The event will include main stage programming, interactive breakout sessions, and VIP opportunities. For more information, please visit http://www.socialinnovation.com/ .

