Canon Solutions America to Showcase Lineup of Wide Format Printers at ISA Sign Expo 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced that it will showcase its Colorado 1650, Arizona 2380 GT with the Roll Media Option (RMO), Colex SXC1732 and DGI FH-3204 10' printer at the International Sign Association (ISA) International Sign Expo set for May 4-6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The ISA International Sign Expo is one of the most comprehensive trade shows in the sign, graphics and visual communications industry. With thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors pushing the limits of innovation in wide format printing, digital signage, LEDs, software and more. In the same vein, visitors to the Canon Solutions America booth 1917 will be able to experience a live demo of Canon's innovative wide format solutions, including:

The Colorado 1650 empowers print service providers to be more productive and cost-effective with their large format roll-to-roll printing applications. Canon Solutions America will show off the award-winning UVgel inks, formulated for maximum flexibility and FLXfinish technology, an approach to LED curing that allows users to choose between matte or gloss modes for each individual print to achieve different finishes, without the need to change inks or media.





The Arizona 2300 series UV flatbed printers consists of true, stationary flatbed printers based on UV-curable inks. Quick, reliable and low-maintenance, the latest Arizona printer provides the optimum in print quality and versatility for both rigid and flexible media applications. As an alternative approach to the successful Arizona Classic flatbed architecture, the Arizona 2300 series now offers FLOW technology. This advancement helps to greatly reduce or even eliminate the need for masking open areas of the table, enabling quicker job setups. In all, the Arizona Flatbed series has won more than 50 industry awards to date from organizations throughout the world. These awards validate the quality and innovation built into every printing system.





The Colex® SXC1732 Sharpcut™ Digital Finishing System is an affordable, complete turnkey solution designed to help automate the print service provider's workflow and reduce costs associated with the finishing process of large format goods. This finishing system can open the doors to new opportunities and help reduce costs and increase production while tapping into new revenue streams.





The FH-3204 is designed to give print service providers a highly productive and affordable mid-volume 10' dye sublimation print solution. Features such as hybrid printing allows direct to fabric or direct to paper and then transfer to fabric printing, optional fluorescent inks, industrial parts, and durable Kyocera print heads allow you to step up your production of profitable applications including flags, backlit signage, frontlit signage, banners and trade show displays.

"This year's ISA show brings a heightened level of enthusiasm as we have sincerely missed gathering together in-person with our customers and stakeholders," said Robert Reddy, senior vice president, Large Format Solutions, Canon U.S.A. "We are excited to showcase an array of large format products at our booth and are thrilled to finally welcome back our customers to experience Canon's powerful technology."

Canon representatives are available each day of the ISA International Sign Expo for product demonstrations and booth tours. We look forward to seeing you there!

