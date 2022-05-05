Five Iron Golf Swings into Cincinnati

Expanding its Midwest presence, Five Iron Golf to offer 13,000 square feet of golf, entertainment, food, drinks, events, and more to The Buckeye State

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a lease at 80 W. Fifth Street in The Foundry, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)'s $51 million mixed-use development of Fountain Place, which was previously home to Macy's department store. Encompassing approximately 13,000 square feet of street-level space in the heart of Cincinnati's Central Business District, Five Iron Golf Cincinnati expands the brand's Midwest footprint, which currently includes three Chicago locations and two more under development in Michigan.

Five Iron Golf Chicago - The Loop (PRNewswire)

"Bringing Five Iron Golf to Cincinnati is a natural fit in a community so enriched by sports and culture," says Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "This prime location will provide convenient access for enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy one-of-a-kind golf experiences as well as multiple alternative entertainment options."

The new downtown spot will host 13 custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, will offer complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare, league play, private lessons, clinics and social events.

Five Iron Golf Cincinnati joins previously announced street-level tenants in The Foundry, Royce (a French-leaning brasserie) and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, as well as upper-floor office tenants Deloitte, Turner Construction, and Divisions Maintenance Group.

"We've been actively seeking out new and creative entertainment options to fill our downtown commercial spaces, and we think Five Iron Golf is the perfect concept for The Foundry," said Lindzie Gunnels, Senior Commercial Leasing Officer for 3CDC.

Five Iron Golf Cincinnati is projected to open in late 2022.

For more information, visit Five Iron's website or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 12 total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

About The Fitting Lab

The Fitting Lab , brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in eight cities nationwide. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website.

Five Iron Golf Media Contact

Danielle Kindelmann

Director of Marketing & PR

P: 631-252-1208

E: danielle.kindelmann@fiveirongolf.com

3CDC Media Contact

Joe Rudemiller

VP, Marketing & Communications

P: 513-253-988

E: jrudemiller@3cdc.org

(PRNewsfoto/Five Iron Golf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Iron Golf