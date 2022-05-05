MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 126 shareholders representing 105,321,141 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 84.33% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Voting W.E. Aziz 103,851,645 98.94% 1,109,355 1.06% W.G. Beattie 101,791,902 96.98% 3,169,098 3.02% R.G. Close 104,149,658 99.23% 811,342 0.77% J.M. Fraser 104,600,469 99.66% 360,531 0.34% T.P. Hayes 104,910,565 99.95% 50,435 0.05% T.D. Hockey 104,796,775 99.84% 164,225 0.16% K.N. Lemon 104,793,916 99.84% 167,084 0.16% J.W.F. McCain 104,370,090 99.44% 590,910 0.56% M.H. McCain 104,375,402 99.44% 585,598 0.56% C.M. Stephenson 101,190,523 96.41% 3,770,477 3.59%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (93.62% of votes cast in favour); and

the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (97.95% of votes cast in favour).

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

