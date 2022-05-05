Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2022 financial results.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

"Our start to 2022 was very strong, with first quarter adjusted EBITDA totaling $188 million and contract sales of $394 million, both exceeding pre-pandemic levels," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "Vacations continue to play an infinitely more meaningful role in people's lives, and with our resilient business model and portfolio of leading brands, we are well positioned for growth."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales totaled $394 million in the first quarter of 2022; VPG remained strong at $4,706 , slightly higher than the prior year quarter and up 9% sequentially.





Net income attributable to common shareholders was $58 million , or $1.23 fully diluted earnings per share.





Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $81 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $1.70 .





Adjusted EBITDA was $188 million in the first quarter of 2022, 13% higher than 2019, as the Company continues to see a strong recovery in the business.





During the first quarter of 2022, the Company returned approximately $168 million to shareholders, repurchasing nearly 765,000 shares of its common stock for $119 million at an average price per share of $156.50 and paying two quarterly dividends totaling $49 million .





The Company amended its revolving corporate credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity to $750 million and extending the maturity date to March 31, 2027 .





Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on the sale of its VRI Americas business.

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 60% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, reflecting improved performance from all of the Company's lines of business.

Segment financial results were $173 million in the first quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 27%. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $131 million to $199 million, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%, over 1,400 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2021.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year. Interval International active members increased 9% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 6% compared to the prior year.

Segment financial results were $33 million in the first quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 45%. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, an increase of $2 million compared to the prior year, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 57%, roughly in line with the first quarter of 2021.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $15 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year as a result of higher salary costs due to reduced work week programs in the prior year, higher bonus expense, and a decrease in credits related to incentives under the CARES Act.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, including $354 million of cash and cash equivalents, $120 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $748 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of net corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is re-affirming guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022.











Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

$443 to $483 Net income attributable to common shareholders

$317 to $347 Earnings per share - diluted(1)

$6.85 to $7.49 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$300 to $309 Contract sales

$1,675 to $1,775 Adjusted EBITDA

$860 to $920 Adjusted pretax net income

$585 to $645 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$424 to $469 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1)

$9.13 to $10.09 Adjusted free cash flow

$560 to $640



(1) Earnings per share - diluted and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted increased from the previous guidance of $6.52 to $7.14 and $8.72 to $9.65, respectively, primarily from the impact of additional share repurchase activity through

May 4, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Segment adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted pretax net income, Adjusted fully diluted earnings or loss per share, Adjusted development profit, Adjusted development profit margin, and other adjusted financial measures, are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on May 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 nations, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for 2022, that are not historical facts. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services, volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, worker absenteeism, quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel and on consumer confidence; the impact of the availability and distribution of effective vaccines on the demand for travel and consumer confidence; the effectiveness of available vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 virus; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or as effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be discussed in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 1, 2022





TABLE OF CONTENTS





Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-1

Consolidated Statements of Income A-2

Revenues and Profit by Segment A-3

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-5

Adjusted EBITDA A-6

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-7

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-8

Consolidated Balance Sheets A-9

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-10

2022 Outlook



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted



and Adjusted EBITDA A-11

Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-12

Quarterly Operating Metrics A-13

Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-14



A-1





















MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION









(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





















SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION























Three Months Ended

Change %











March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021











Key Measures



















Total consolidated contract sales $ 394

$ 226

75%









VPG $ 4,706

$ 4,644

1%









Tours 78,505

45,871

71%









Total active members (000's)(1) 1,606

1,479

9%









Average revenue per member(1) $ 44.33

$ 47.13

(6%)































GAAP Measures



















Revenues $ 1,052

$ 759

39%









Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 90

$ (36)

NM









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 58

$ (28)

NM









Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.23

$ (0.68)

NM































Non-GAAP Measures **



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 188

$ 69

NM









Adjusted pretax income (loss) $ 120

$ (23)

NM









Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 81

$ (20)

NM









Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.70

$ (0.49)

NM































(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT











Three Months Ended

Change %











March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021











Vacation Ownership $ 199

$ 68

NM









Exchange & Third-Party Management 43

41

4%









Segment adjusted EBITDA** 242

109

NM









General and administrative (54)

(40)

(35%)









Consolidated property owners' associations(1) —

—

NM









Adjusted EBITDA** $ 188

$ 69

NM

































(1) Prior year amounts eliminated to conform with our current year presentation.









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.









NM - Not meaningful











A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 REVENUES







Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 310

$ 163 Management and exchange

222

193 Rental

133

89 Financing

71

59 Cost reimbursements

316

255 TOTAL REVENUES

1,052

759 EXPENSES







Cost of vacation ownership products

60

40 Marketing and sales

182

109 Management and exchange

127

117 Rental

81

82 Financing

21

21 General and administrative

61

46 Depreciation and amortization

33

41 Litigation charges

3

3 Royalty fee

27

25 Cost reimbursements

316

255 TOTAL EXPENSES

911

739 Gains and other income, net

4

6 Interest expense

(27)

(43) Transaction and integration costs

(28)

(19) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING







INTERESTS

90

(36) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(32)

11 NET INCOME (LOSS)

58

(25) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

(3) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 58

$ (28)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON







SHAREHOLDERS







Basic

$ 1.36

$ (0.68) Diluted

$ 1.23

$ (0.68)











NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 310

$ —

$ —

$ 310 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

54

1

—

55 Management fee revenues

42

10

(3)

49 Exchange and other services revenues

30

53

35

118 Management and exchange

126

64

32

222 Rental

122

11

—

133 Financing

71

—

—

71 Cost reimbursements(1)

327

9

(20)

316 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 956

$ 84

$ 12

$ 1,052

















PROFIT















Development

$ 68

$ —

$ —

$ 68 Management and exchange(1)

72

31

(8)

95 Rental(1)

32

11

9

52 Financing

50

—

—

50 TOTAL PROFIT

222

42

1

265

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(61)

(61) Depreciation and amortization

(22)

(9)

(2)

(33) Litigation charges

(3)

—

—

(3) Royalty fee

(27)

—

—

(27) Gains and other income, net

3

—

1

4 Interest expense

—

—

(27)

(27) Transaction and integration costs

—

—

(28)

(28) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND



NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

173

33

(116)

90 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(32)

(32) NET INCOME (LOSS)

173

33

(148)

58 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

—

— NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 173

$ 33

$ (148)

$ 58 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

27%

45%



























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 163

$ —

$ —

$ 163 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

28

—

—

28 Management fee revenues

38

5

(6)

37 Exchange and other services revenues

28

55

45

128 Management and exchange

94

60

39

193 Rental

77

12

—

89 Financing

59

—

—

59 Cost reimbursements(1)

268

14

(27)

255 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 661

$ 86

$ 12

$ 759

















PROFIT















Development

$ 14

$ —

$ —

$ 14 Management and exchange(1)

59

29

(12)

76 Rental(1)

(19)

12

14

7 Financing

38

—

—

38 TOTAL PROFIT

92

41

2

135

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(46)

(46) Depreciation and amortization

(19)

(20)

(2)

(41) Litigation charges

(3)

—

—

(3) Restructuring

(1)

—

1

— Royalty fee

(25)

—

—

(25) Gains and other income, net

—

—

6

6 Interest expense

—

—

(43)

(43) Transaction and integration costs

—

—

(19)

(19) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND



NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

44

21

(101)

(36) Benefit from income taxes

—

—

11

11 NET INCOME (LOSS)

44

21

(90)

(25) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

(3)

(3) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 44

$ 21

$ (93)

$ (28) SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

11%

29%



























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 58

$ (28) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32

(11) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to common shareholders 90

(39) Certain items:(1)





Litigation charges 3

3 Gains and other income, net (4)

(6) Transaction and integration costs 28

19 Purchase price adjustments 3

— Adjusted pretax income (loss) ** 120

(23) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (39)

3 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders** $ 81

$ (20) Diluted shares(2) 47.9

41.4 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - Diluted ** $ 1.70

$ (0.49)









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) See further details on A-6. (2) Diluted shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflects the dilutive impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 – "Debt — Debt With Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging — Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" (5 million shares assumed converted from our 2022 and 2026 Convertible Notes).









A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 58

$ (28) Interest expense

27

43 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

32

(11) Depreciation and amortization

33

41 Share-based compensation

8

8 Certain items before income taxes:







Litigation charges

3

3 Gains and other income, net







Hurricane business interruption insurance claims

(3)

— Foreign currency translation

(1)

(4) Other

—

(2) Transaction and integration costs

28

19 Purchase price adjustments

3

— ADJUSTED EBITDA**

$ 188

$ 69











** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Consolidated contract sales $ 394

$ 226 Less resales contract sales (9)

(5) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 385

221 Plus:





Settlement revenue 7

5 Resales revenue 4

2 Revenue recognition adjustments:





Reportability (33)

(36) Sales reserve (29)

(14) Other(1) (24)

(15) Sale of vacation ownership products 310

163 Less:





Cost of vacation ownership products (60)

(40) Marketing and sales (182)

(109) Development Profit 68

14 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 24

26 Other(2) 4

— Adjusted development profit ** $ 96

$ 40 Development profit margin 21.8%

8.4% Adjusted development profit margin 28.3%

20.5%



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. (2) Primarily includes purchase price adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON







SHAREHOLDERS

$ 173

$ 44 Depreciation and amortization

22

19 Share-based compensation expense

1

1 Certain items:







Litigation charges

3

3 Gains and other income, net:







Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds

(3)

— Purchase price adjustments

3

— COVID-19 related restructuring

—

1 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$ 199

$ 68 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

32%

17%

EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON







SHAREHOLDERS

$ 33

$ 21 Depreciation and amortization

9

20 Share-based compensation expense

1

— SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$ 43

$ 41 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

57%

57%











** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data)



Unaudited





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 354

$ 342 Restricted cash (including $78 and $139 from VIEs, respectively) 296

461 Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $12 from VIEs, respectively) 234

279 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,661 and $1,662 from VIEs,





respectively) 2,030

2,045 Inventory 693

719 Property and equipment, net 1,162

1,136 Goodwill 3,142

3,150 Intangibles, net 978

993 Other (including $74 and $76 from VIEs, respectively) 614

488 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,503

$ 9,613







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 212

$ 265 Advance deposits 194

160 Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $2 from VIEs, respectively) 347

345 Deferred revenue 507

453 Payroll and benefits liability 214

201 Deferred compensation liability 136

142 Securitized debt, net (including $1,799 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively) 1,779

1,856 Debt, net 2,751

2,631 Other 206

224 Deferred taxes 333

350 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,679

6,627 Contingencies and Commitments (Note 11)





Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or





outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,721,548 and





75,519,049 shares issued, respectively 1

1 Treasury stock — at cost; 33,971,376 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively (1,474)

(1,356) Additional paid-in capital 3,945

4,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4

(16) Retained earnings 338

275 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,814

2,976 Noncontrolling interests 10

10 TOTAL EQUITY 2,824

2,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,503

$ 9,613

The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss)

$ 58

$ (25) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

33

41 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5

11 Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve

29

14 Share-based compensation

8

8 Deferred income taxes

18

15 Net change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

45

51 Vacation ownership notes receivable originations

(205)

(108) Vacation ownership notes receivable collections

188

165 Inventory

28

(26) Other assets

(134)

(138) Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities

12

(30) Deferred revenue

54

102 Payroll and benefit liabilities

13

31 Deferred compensation liability

(7)

(2) Other liabilities

(3)

5 Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations

—

(71) Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory

(12)

(99) Other, net

(1)

(4) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in) operating activities

129

(60) INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(9)

(7) Purchase of company owned life insurance

(4)

(1) Dispositions, net

3

— Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash used in investing activities

(10)

(8) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Borrowings from securitization transactions

102

— Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions

(178)

(159) Proceeds from debt

30

561 Repayments of debt

(30)

(100) Purchase of convertible note hedges

—

(100) Proceeds from issuance of warrants

—

70 Finance lease payment

(2)

— Payment of debt issuance costs

(4)

(2) Repurchase of common stock

(119)

— Payment of dividends

(49)

— Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

(22)

(15) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(272)

255 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

—

(1) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(153)

186 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

803

992 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 650

$ 1,178

A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK (In millions, except per share amounts)





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 317

$ 347 Provision for income taxes

126

136 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

443

483 Certain items(1)

142

162 Adjusted pretax income **

585

645 Provision for income taxes

(161)

(176) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$ 424

$ 469 Earnings per share - Diluted(2)

$ 6.85

$ 7.49 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted(2) **

$ 9.13

$ 10.09 Diluted shares(2)

47.0

47.0



(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs and $22 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments. (2) Earnings per share - Diluted and Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted increased from the previous guidance of $6.52 to $7.14 and $8.72 to $9.65, respectively, primarily from the impact of additional share repurchase activity through May 4, 2022.

2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK (In millions)





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 317

$ 347 Interest expense

107

107 Provision for income taxes

126

136 Depreciation and amortization

127

127 Share-based compensation

41

41 Certain items(1)

142

162 Adjusted EBITDA **

$ 860

$ 920



(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs and $22 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments. ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions)





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$ 300

$ 309 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(75)

(85) Borrowings from securitization transactions

859

894 Repayment of debt related to securitizations

(684)

(699) Free cash flow **

400

419 Adjustments:







Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible







vacation ownership notes receivable(1)

82

128 Certain items(2)

92

108 Change in restricted cash

(14)

(15) Adjusted free cash flow **

$ 560

$ 640



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable between the 2021 and 2022 year ends. (2) Certain items adjustment includes the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year



March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership





















Consolidated contract sales























2022

$ 394

















2021

$ 226

$ 362

$ 380

$ 406

$ 1,374

2020

$ 306

$ 30

$ 140

$ 178

$ 654























VPG























2022

$ 4,706

















2021

$ 4,644

$ 4,304

$ 4,300

$ 4,305

$ 4,356

2020

$ 3,680

$ 3,717

$ 3,904

$ 3,826

$ 3,767























Tours























2022

78,505

















2021

45,871

79,900

84,098

89,495

299,364

2020

79,131

6,216

33,170

44,161

162,678























Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members (000's)(1)























2022

1,606

















2021

1,479

1,321

1,313

1,296

1,296

2020

1,636

1,571

1,536

1,518

1,518























Average revenue per member(1)























2022

$ 44.33

















2021

$ 47.13

$ 46.36

$ 42.95

$ 42.93

$ 179.48

2020

$ 41.37

$ 30.17

$ 36.76

$ 36.62

$ 144.97























(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Adjusted Net Income or Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Development Profit, and Adjusted Development Profit Margin.

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted pretax income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Segment adjusted EBITDA, Segment adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted development profit, and Adjusted development profit margin, that exclude certain items in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) and Adjusted Development Profit Margin.

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as itemized on A-6, as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term loan securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted free cash flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free cash flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation