Maurices Honors Educators, Healthcare Workers, First Responders and Military Members Across Hometowns

Women's retailer to celebrate the month of May by spotlighting hometown heroes in partnership with Country Music Superstar Lauren Alaina

DULUTH, Minn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's fashion retailer, Maurices is dedicating the month of May to hometown heroes through a month-long campaign on maurices.com and in Maurices' nearly 900 stores.

As a heartfelt thanks to educators, healthcare workers, first responders and military members, Maurices is offering an extra 10% off all purchases, stackable with other offers, in stores and online, throughout the month of May.

"At Maurices, we're guided by our greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns," says Laura Sieger, Maurices Chief Marketing Officer. "We recognize the day-to-day impact our customers have in our communities and are proud to continue to spotlight these women who make our hometowns the place we love to call home."

Over the past three months, Maurices and Lauren Alaina have honored deserving women as part of Lauren's 2022 Top of the World headline tour, sponsored by Maurices, with unique moments in select cities through the Maurices "Hometown Heroes" sweepstakes. The program spotlighted women who are hometown heroes, and who give back to their communities across the country. The winners were rewarded with a special experience consisting of the ultimate Maurices shopping spree to help them look and feel their best, tickets to Alaina's headlining concert near their hometown, and a meet and greet with Lauren. Maurices will feature these hometown heroes throughout the month of May on their social media pages and maurices.com.

As another way to honor deserving women this month, anyone across the country can nominate a deserving woman in their hometown to win the Maurices Hometown Heroes contest prize package. Opening May 9th and running through May 18th, Maurices is looking for the ultimate Hometown Hero to celebrate with a 5-night, roundtrip experience to Nashville, Tennessee's signature country music event. The lucky winner will receive a shopping spree at Maurices, two VIP passes to the four-day festival, travel and accommodations, and a special meet & greet and private concert with Lauren Alaina.

"It has been such an honor and the highlight of my Top of the World Tour to celebrate and recognize these women all across the country who, day in and day out, prove why they are true hometown heroes," said Lauren Alaina. "Through my partnership and as the Brand Ambassador for Maurices, to have this opportunity to continue recognizing more deserving women is humbling, and I am so excited to be able to 'TOP' it off by rolling out the red carpet for the ultimate prize back in Nashville, Tennessee at one of the biggest events in country music!"

To further recognize hometown heroes, Maurices will help raise funds through in-store donations during the entire month of May. Upon checkout, customers will have the option to donate to Operation Gratitude , a nation-wide organization dedicated to providing people across the country with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans, and first responders, or to DonorsChoose , a nonprofit platform that connects public school teachers with a national network of donors excited to provide extra learning resources, moving us closer to a nation where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

To learn more about Maurices' spotlight on hometown heroes and to nominate someone for the "Hometown Heroes" contest, visit www.maurices.com/hometowns.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com . Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIN.

