Plexus Filled More Than 4 Million Orders, Donated More than 7.4 Million Meals, and Volunteered 1,594 Hours in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 came to a close, Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading health and wellness company based in Scottsdale, celebrated numerous sales and philanthropic milestones with its team members, customers, and Brand Ambassadors. In addition to fulfilling more than four million orders to customers worldwide and generating more than $500 million in total gross sales during the year, Plexus donated over 7.4 million meals to needy families and supported 61 different volunteer opportunities resulting in a total of 1,594 volunteer hours donated.

"We are humbled that Plexus was able to reach so many people worldwide with our initiatives last year," said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "The personal involvement and more than 1,500 hours of volunteerism by members of our team is inspiring, and the donations we raised this year, which includes donating 7.4 million meals, is truly remarkable."

The donation of 7.4 million meals is part of the company's Nourish One global campaign to fight food insecurity. By connecting people with nutritious food and those needing support through Feeding America and Mary's Meals, Plexus provides an avenue for Brand Ambassadors, customers and team members to make an impact.

Through Nourish One, for every serving of Plexus Lean™ purchased, the company donates the monetary equivalent of one meal to global partners dedicated to fighting hunger. Through this initiative, Plexus has donated 30 million meals since 2018, and in 2021 alone, Plexus donated a total of over 7.4 million meals.

Plexus employees volunteered 1,594 hours to help nonprofits during 61 volunteer different activities spread out across the calendar year. Plexus provides 16 hours of paid volunteer time to all their team members, encouraging them to be active and contribute to their communities.

One of Plexus' largest initiatives is Global Giving Day in which they motivated people around the world to donate their time at food banks in their communities. Plexus employees, customers, and Brand Ambassadors were seen nationwide in the United States as well as worldwide in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada volunteering and supporting local charities. The staff at Plexus headquarters also held a food drive for St. Mary's Food Bank and donated 2,817 pounds of food; the equivalent of 2,347 meals for those in need.

During the holiday season, team members raised thousands of dollars for the Phoenix Children's Hospital's toy drive and fulfilled 95 Christmas Angel tags for the Salvation Army. Plexus was also the 2021 presenting sponsor of all events hosted at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale, which was recently named the best park in the nation.

Through all their initiatives and paid volunteer hours, Plexus donated a total of more than $1.5 million to non-profit organizations in 2021.

"We have a company philosophy that we call One Plexus. It's the idea of a shared commitment among our staff to care for one another, treat our customers and Brand Ambassadors as family, and to be involved members of our communities," said Alec Clark, founder and President of Plexus Worldwide. "I'm so proud that as our company has grown into one of the largest direct selling companies in the world, we continue to place hope, health, and happiness at the forefront of all we do."

The company's success in 2021 did not end there. It released 20 products worldwide and shipped 4 million orders to customers and Brand Ambassadors. Plexus also added 120 new fulltime staff members, as well as welcomed an impressive 214,000 new Brand Ambassadors to start their own independent home businesses this year.

Earlier this year, Plexus Worldwide was recognized by Direct Selling News as the 28th largest direct selling company in the world with revenues of more than 500 million. Additionally, the company was recognized at the Phoenix Business Journal's Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards and was named the 10th largest privately held company in Arizona and #11 on its list of fastest-growing companies in Arizona. The Better Business Bureau also named Plexus a finalist for this year's coveted Torch Awards for Ethics which recognizes companies that demonstrate their commitment to business ethics and integrity.

Plexus Worldwide provides hundreds of job opportunities for the local community and is committed to engaging in philanthropic endeavors to give back to the community. The company sells millions of wellness products to its Customers and Brand Ambassadors each quarter in its mission to support a healthy lifestyle. Plexus products include four categories: gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading Health and Happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

