Bella Thorne Set To Star In Dark Comedy, The Trainer, Directed By Tony Kaye

Bella Thorne is set to star alongside Vito Schnabel in the upcoming dark comedy, The Trainer, directed by Tony Kaye (American History X).

The film has taken nearly a decade to develop and is currently in production. It is based on an original script by Schnabel and takes place in Los Angeles over the course of eight days. Not many details of the film have been released, however it is described as sleep deprived chaos as it follows fitness expert Jack (Schnabel) down a deranged road for the American dream.

Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler are producing, with George Paaswell serving as executive producer.

Details of Throne's character have not yet been disclosed.

"I'm so excited Vito is bringing this story to life with Tony Kaye, Thorne said. I think the entire team is going to be an amazing collaboration. I'm thrilled to be working with everyone, especially Taylour Paige – I'm a big fan of Zola."

Thorne also added: "Working with Julia Fox has been a lot of fun. She's a kind of don't screw with me chick and I love those kind of women! We have some really outrageous stuff together."

Throne is an actor, singer, writer and entrepreneur. Her book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray became an instant best seller in 2019. Some of Throne's filmography includes Netflix's The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Infamous, Chick Fight and Girl. She is also known for Freeform's hit series Famous in Love. Last year, Throne starred in Amazon Prime's Paradise City, and also appeared in Lionsgate's Habit and romance Time Is Up. She recently wrapped production for thriller Rumble Through the Dark, co-starring Aaron Eckhart, and Time Is Up 2. Forbes listed Throne as a pioneer in Hollywood and Entertainment in their 30 Under 30 Class of 2022.

Thorne is represented by CAA and Thirty Three Management.

