CALLING ALL MOMS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN LAUNCHES TIKTOK SEARCH FOR GODMOTHER OF WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP

Wonder of the Seas Godmother to be Named this Summer Ahead of December Ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida

MIAMI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family cruise line Royal Caribbean International is looking for the Godmother of the world's newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas, and the search begins today on TikTok. U.S. users of the popular video-sharing platform can now take part in the #SearchForWonderMom contest by nominating a mom who inspires those around them to discover, wonder and make memories. The call for submissions is open through Monday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the winner will be announced on Royal Caribbean's TikTok this summer.

"The role of a Godmother is an important and longstanding maritime tradition, and it began with naming prominent public figures to now recognizing everyday heroes like moms," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "With a combination of brand-new adventures and signature favorites across entertainment, thrills, dining and nightlife, Wonder of the Seas is designed to inspire wonder and awe in children and travelers of all ages. Moms do just that and more day in and day out."

Wonder's Godmother will have the honor of bestowing a blessing of safekeeping on the ship, its crew and the millions of guests who will sail in the years to come during the new ship's naming ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida, in December. Plus, the honoree and their family will set sail on an exclusive cruise to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, which features 13 waterslides – including the tallest in North America, Daredevil's Peak – private overwater cabanas at the Coco Beach Club escape and the sky-high helium balloon adventure, Up, Up & Away.

What is also in store for the Wonder Mom and their loved ones is an epic vacation, including a 7-night Caribbean sailing on board Wonder in the one-of-a-kind Ultimate Family Suite, first-class flights, three nights in a five-star hotel before the cruise and up to $1,000 in spending money. In addition, four finalists can enjoy all Wonder has to offer on a 7-night cruise in a balcony stateroom for up to four guests.

Entry Guidelines:

Users must follow @RoyalCaribbean on TikTok.

Submissions must be posted on TikTok and share why their nominee would be the ideal Godmother for the world's largest cruise ship.

Uploaded videos must use Royal Caribbean's original #SearchforWonderMom contest audio track pinned on the cruise line's profile.

Entries must tag @RoyalCaribbean and include #SearchForWonderMom and #Contest

The world's largest cruise ship and Royal Caribbean's latest in the lineup of revolutionary Oasis Class ships, Wonder is primed for memory making with a thoughtfully crafted combination of new adventures and fan favorites across eight unique neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first. Highlights include the Suite Neighborhood, the new, eighth neighborhood that welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to an elevated experience; and a brand-new underwater-themed play area for kids, Wonder Playscape, with slides, climbing walls, interactive features, puzzles and more.

Wonder also features more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, including The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar that serves up Southern staples and classics with a twist for brunch and dinner with loved ones, and in the late night, along with live country music and more. Plus, returning favorites like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock climbing walls, The Perfect Storm racing waterslides, newly designed areas just for kids and teens; and original entertainment across four "stages": air, ice, water and theater.

Beginning November 2022, Wonder returns stateside to its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, after a summer in Europe sailing in the Mediterranean. The action-packed ship will set course to idyllic destinations on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Mexico and Honduras.

Full details on the #SearchForWonderMom TikTok contest are available on Royal Caribbean's contest webpage.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the ultimate vacation for travelers of all ages. Across eight distinct neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – there’s a variety of brand-new experiences and returning favorites, such as the new Suite Neighborhood; Wonder Playscape, an interactive, outdoor play area for kids; southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, and the cantilevered Vue Bar. The signature adventures in store include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; and more. (PRNewswire)

The Suite Neighborhood, the new, eighth neighborhood on Wonder of the Seas, debuts the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10. From an in-suite slide to a cinema and karaoke area, as well as a private balcony and whirlpool, the one-of-a-kind suite redefines family time with a variety of ways to make memories across two floors of luxury. (PRNewswire)

A vibrant pool deck with Caribbean vibes, live music and more is on deck aboard Wonder of the Seas. From one sun-soaked destination to the next, vacationers can enjoy the new, cantilevered Vue Bar, signature bar The Lime & Coconut, The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, casitas, the largest poolside movie screen on a Royal Caribbean ship, and more. (PRNewswire)

The all-new Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed, outdoor play area for families with kids. With 11 different ways to play day and night, including multilevel slides, climbing walls, imaginative puzzles, an interactive mural that comes to life by touch and light shows, the adventures join the lineup of signature experiences that engage young travelers from bow to stern on Wonder of the Seas. (PRNewswire)

