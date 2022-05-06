Hello Avelo! Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Nashville to New Haven

Very low fares between BNA and HVN start at $49*

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today begins serving its first Tennessee destination — Nashville — with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. Avelo is the first airline offering nonstop flights between Music City and New Haven. Introductory one-way fares between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "It's officially time to say Hello Avelo, Nashville! We are excited to start our nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. With our low fares and HVN's unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to connecting Music City to HVN and Avelo's rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations."

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on this route and the route will operate four days per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Flight days and times below:



Routes Departs Arrives May 6, Inaugural Flight: Friday BNA-HVN 6:40 p.m. 9:50 p.m.

HVN-BNA 3:15 p.m. 4:40 p.m. May 7-25: Monday, Wednesday,

Friday & Saturday BNA-HVN 7:05 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

HVN-BNA 5:00 p.m. 6:25 p.m. Effective May 26:





Monday, Wednesday &

Friday BNA-HVN 6:45 p.m. 9:55 p.m.

HVN-BNA 4:40 p.m. 6:05 p.m. Saturday BNA-HVN 2:30 p.m. 5:40 p.m.

HVN-BNA 12:25 p.m. 1:50 p.m.

Nashville International Airport Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Robert Ramsey said, "The addition of this new nonstop flight to New Haven speaks volumes about the strength in air travel and the importance of strategic air service partnerships to meet the needs of passengers. Travelers are just one flight away from the 'Cultural Capital of Connecticut' to Music City."

The New Haven Way to Connecticut

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

"We always said, 'if we build it, they will come' and since Avelo launched service last fall record numbers of people have been coming in and out of HVN," said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of Tweed-New Haven Airport. "We are so excited to be launching these new routes and for the bright future that is our growing partnership with Avelo."

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

New Haven has a rich cultural heritage, from museums and theatres to music festivals and entertainment throughout the year, including the New Haven Jazz Festival, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival that regularly bring thousands of visitors to the city.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient Boeing Next Generation 737 mainline jets Avelo operates offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*The one-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The introductory fares are available on flights between BNA and HVN. The introductory fares must be booked by May 12, 2022. Introductory one-way fares start at $69 on flights operating between May 26, 2022, and September 7, 2022. Introductory one-way fares start at $49 on flights operating between September 8, 2022, and November 9, 2022. Blackout dates will apply. These introductory fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contacts



Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

Nashville International Airport

Stacey Nickens

stacey.nickens@flynashville.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines