Yardi Sponsors Changemakers Series for Fourth Consecutive Year

2022 series spotlights innovative leadership in senior living

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by Yardi® and presented by Senior Housing News (SHN), the Changemakers Series spotlights dynamic leadership in senior living. SHN has announced the first group of 2022 Changemakers, including three honorees, releasing in-depth interviews to highlight their stories.

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi) (PRNewswire)

The class of 2022 Changemakers includes Yardi clients Joel Nelson of LCS, Tana Gall of Merrill Gardens and Tom Grape of Benchmark Senior Living. Recognized for their unique strategies, appetite for risk and drive to initiate change, these leaders are steering the senior living industry forward. Read their full interviews with SHN.

SHN will interview additional senior living visionaries over the course of this year, releasing their stories in batches. The series will honor Changemakers with a range of backgrounds and experience.

"Yardi is pleased to sponsor the Changemakers series for the fourth consecutive year," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "This year's leaders bring an important perspective to senior living, sharing their advice and insights through detailed interviews. It's impactful to see how each honoree has changed the industry for the better."

With leading technology solutions in senior living, Yardi is honored to join SHN in presenting the 2022 Changemakers. To explore how the Yardi Senior Living Suite supports industry providers, visit our product suite.

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

