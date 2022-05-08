Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign

MUNICH, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating moms around the world with the launch of its #LegendaryMom social media campaign, incorporating a new Mother's Day video and a poster. At the center of Yadea's Mother's Day campaign is an energetic rap that embodies the brand's youthful spirit and pays homage to the diverse identities of the modern mom.

"Mothers are not defined solely by the fact that they have children. Mothers have multiple identities in life: they can be family contributors, stylish women and eco-living advocates. As a brand, Yadea has always recognized and supported the plethora of roles that modern mothers occupy in our lives. This film pays tribute to the idea that all mothers around the world are absolutely and unquestionably legendary," said Aska Zeng, General Manager at Yadea.

A celebration of the modern mom, Yadea's #LegendaryMom campaign asks audiences to reflect on the diverse roles their mom played, and continue to play, in their lives, from educator to businesswoman and advocate for sustainable living. As their first teacher, mothers are the ones who help kids navigate every aspect of the world, from changing their diapers to helping them study for the big high school exam and enabling them to thrive professionally as they head off to work. They shape children into their best selves – as the rap says: "All your good qualities, they're hereditary." Finally, as a "true boss" lady and "real go-getter," Yadea acknowledges that modern moms are eco-warriors that take action and use sustainable means of transportation to ensure the next generation become leaders in protecting the earth.

Yadea's #LegendaryMom video launched across the brand's social media platforms on May 8, 2022, alongside a dedicated Mother's Day post, which celebrates the diverse roles mothers play, and invites its audience to share pictures to celebrate their own #LegendaryMom on social media.

As a reflection of Yadea's continued efforts to empower mothers around the globe, the #LegendaryMom campaign forms part of the brand's larger commitment to support moms as they raise their little ones. Yadea helps mothers guide their children to understand and protect the most important mother of all – Mother Earth – and makes life easier for parents with innovative products, such as its unique kids series. At the same time, Yadea consistently incorporates outstanding award-winning design into its products, including the 2020 Red Dot Design Award winner C1S. This combination of form and function enables children to appreciate and pursue beauty, while assisting mothers to look stylish in their busy daily lives.

As a champion of women everywhere, Yadea steadfastly recognizes and supports the diverse roles that moms play in the modern world. Looking ahead, the company will continue to create green, eco-friendly products that support #LegendaryMoms and accompany children to "Electrify Your Life" as they grow.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

