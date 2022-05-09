Air Products' Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, to Discuss Hydrogen Fuel Supply and Fueling Strategies at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California on May 9

Air Products' Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, to Discuss Hydrogen Fuel Supply and Fueling Strategies at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California on May 9

Air Products will Showcase its Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions at the Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Eric Guter, Global Vice President – Hydrogen for Mobility, will take part in a panel discussion titled "Hydrogen Fuel Supply and Fueling Strategies," at 1 p.m. PT on Monday, May 9 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California.

"To achieve our decarbonization goals we need to rethink how we move goods throughout society and that's where hydrogen has a distinct advantage over other zero-emissions technologies. It is abundant, produces no emissions when used in a fuel cell and is the only technology that can provide the range and refueling requirements needed in heavy-duty transportation," said Guter. "We're very excited to be supporting the energy transition, not only by converting our own fleet of trucks but by also providing the hydrogen production, distribution and dispensing expertise needed to help solve the world's energy and environmental challenges."

Guter will be part of a four-person hydrogen workshop panel discussion that will focus on hydrogen fuel sources, production and delivery methods; liquid and compressed storage and refueling systems; and opportunities for hydrogen fuel cost reductions to meet fleet economic sustainability needs.

The ACT Expo is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. More than 5,000 people with more than 250 exhibitors are expected to attend.

Convention attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #553, on the exhibit floor to learn more about the company's hydrogen for mobility solutions.

Hydrogen is an important technology option for sustainable transportation. Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice in heavy-duty applications due to the duty-cycles, especially in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional consumer transportation fuel experience. Air Products' technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries, with Air Products having been involved in more than 250 projects. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

For more detailed information about Air Products' hydrogen for mobility solutions visit: www.airproducts.com/h2fm.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products