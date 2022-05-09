All-New LeapFrog® Line of Baby Monitors Now Available Nationwide

Full Collection of Baby Monitors with Sought-After Features, Including Smart Video Baby Monitors, Now Available at Major Retailers

TIGARD, Ore., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, announced the availability of its first-ever line of LeapFrog® baby monitors. The introductory line, available now at major retailers nationwide, consists of seven models including both smart video baby monitors and video baby monitors, with additional models being released later this year. The monitors include premium features such as smart remote monitoring, high-definition video, color night vision, adaptive color light and in-app sleep tips from the experts at WeeSleep™.

"We are thrilled to announce that expecting and new parents as well as gift givers can now purchase our first-ever line of LeapFrog baby monitors at retailers nationwide," said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. "LeapFrog toys have become a favorite of parents when it comes to their little ones and their developmental journey, and we are delighted to now offer high-quality baby monitors to provide parents with the support they need right from the start of their parenting journey."

The LeapFrog smart video baby monitors offer a 5 or 7-inch 720p high-definition parent unit for use at home, and the option to see and hear baby remotely on a smartphone or tablet through the LeapFrog Baby Care app. The free app also offers sleep tips and advice from the experts at WeeSleep™ and allows parents to keep track of their little one's sleep. Two of the models come equipped with two camera units, allowing parents to place the cameras in different rooms. They can choose to view the camera one at a time, two on a split screen or set it on a patrol mode to view alternate cameras every 10 seconds.

Each of the baby monitors in the premium LeapFrog collection feature color night vision technology, which allows parents to see their baby with vivid clarity, even in dim light. To create a comfortable environment for baby, each of the monitors also features smart sensors, including motion, sound, temperature and humidity sensors, and an adaptive color night light that adjusts to the room's brightness, illuminating a dark nursery for baby.

Additional details regarding availability and pricing for the full LeapFrog monitor line can be found below:

LeapFrog Smart Video Baby Monitors:

LeapFrog LF930HD 7" WiFi High-Definition 360° Pan & Tilt Monitor

LeapFrog LF925HD 5" WiFi High-Definition 360° Pan & Tilt Monitor

LeapFrog LF925-2HD 5" WiFi High-Definition 2 Camera 360° Pan & Tilt Monitor

LeapFrog LF815HD 5" WiFi High-Definition Video Monitor

LeapFrog LF815-2HD 5" WiFi High-Definition 2 Camera Video Monitor

LeapFrog Video Baby Monitors:

LeapFrog LF920HD Color Night Vision with 7" HD Parent Unit

LeapFrog LF2423 Video Baby Monitor

For more information about the new monitors, visit the LeapFrog Baby Care website at www.leapfrog.com/en-us/products/baby-care.

About VTech®

VTech is a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors that help parents and families stay connected to their baby from any room. VTech offers a range of monitors for every need, whether parents are looking for a budget-friendly audio monitor or a multi-camera HD video monitor with remote access. With intuitive operation and state-of-the-art technology, VTech baby monitors provide a modern convenience that helps give parents peace of mind.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the wellbeing of people and benefits of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities. For more information, please visit www.vtechphones.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey, now offers high-quality baby monitors to provide parents with the support they need right from the start, with essential technology for all ages and stages. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

