Books-A-Million's Annual Summer Reading Adventure for Kids Sparks Excitement About Books

Bestselling children's author Shannon Messenger serves as this year's Reading Ambassador in a program that aims to keep kids reading over summer break.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million's annual Summer Reading Adventure officially kicks off today, and it's gearing up to be the best one yet. Serving as this year's Reading Ambassador is award-winning and critically acclaimed author Shannon Messenger, whose New York Times, USA TODAY, and Wall Street Journal bestselling Keeper of the Lost Cities series has made enthusiastic readers out of countless young fantasy fans.

The Summer Reading Adventure gives kids a great reason to read while they're out of school for the summer. There is also a longer-range goal: to help young readers connect with books in the hopes of instilling a lifelong love of reading.

Participants will choose four books from the Summer Reading Adventure section in stores or at Booksamillion.com, where they will find a wide range of books for all ages and reading levels. After reading each book, they will write about in their Summer Reading Adventure logbook.

No summer reading program is complete without a prize. Once they have finished the challenge, participants can show their completed logbook to an associate at any Books-A-Million or 2nd & Charles store and be rewarded with a pencil case inspired by Shannon Messenger's Keepers of the Lost Cities series (while supplies last).

