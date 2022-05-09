COCO Bahama Seaplanes Expands; Launches Seaplane Safaris and Adventures

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COCO Bahama Seaplanes is expanding its fleet of state-of-the-art amphibious seaplanes, adding a new VIP concierge team to Odyssey Nassau FBO and is launching a portfolio of Seaplane Safaris and Adventures to celebrate the unique beauty and offerings of the Bahamian Family Islands.

Mr. Brian Hew, CEO of COCO Bahama Seaplanes said today's announcement, "Follows the company's stated commitment to help support and expand the range of tourism offerings for visitors and to work aggressively with both independent and multinational hotels and resorts to spread tourism dollars to the Family Islands through day trips and excursions."

The first COCO Bahama Seaplane Safaris and Adventures launched the first week of May 2022 and include half- and full-day trips to the Swimming Pigs in Exuma and Spanish Wells and day trips to the award-winning Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort.

Both swimming pig adventures will offer tourists the opportunity to get up close with the pigs and to experience the water wonderlands of Exuma and Spanish Wells, where tourists will also enjoy wild turtle and sting ray experiences and unique locally prepared food and beverages.

Expanding on the success of Kamalame's monthly wine pairing luncheons, Kamalame Cay is launching a weekly Chef's Table experience where guests can now fly with COCO to Kamalame Cay for the day and join a grand communal table set directly on the beach, with a menu celebrating the very best of what the ocean has offer locally in season (fish, lobster, shrimp, crab, conch) and the best seasonal offerings from the farm (herbs, vegetables, fruit). The menu celebrates the local fisherman, farmers, foragers, bakers and artisans from which each item is sourced. Each luncheon is expertly paired with specialty cocktails and selection of spectacular international wines from Young's Fine Wines in Nassau.

On Friday, Audrey Oswell, President and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island announced it was the first of the mega resorts to partner with COCO Bahamas Seaplanes and said it was moving to "share all of The Bahamas with our visitors" by providing day excursions to the family islands via COCO Bahama Seaplanes. "We know The Bahamas' bounty of culture, art and our environment's endless splendour exists among our sister islands. Why wouldn't we want to share all of The Bahamas with our visitors? We are thrilled to offer access to even more of our beautiful country to our guests."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Hon. I. Chester Cooper said, "I am very proud that our government continues to partner with the Bahamian people to do great things…COCO Bahama Seaplanes and the launch of these Family Island day trips and excursions will not only help support and expand the range of tourism offerings for domestic and international visitors but will help bring urgently needed economic support to many of the Family Islands. We are very pleased that COCO Bahama Seaplanes and Atlantis Paradise Island have partnered on the inaugural flight and look forward to expansion of these offerings."

More COCO Bahama Seaplane Safaris and Adventures will be announced by hotel partners in the coming days.

About COCO Bahama Seaplanes:

COCO Bahama Seaplanes is the first, year-round, amphibious airline to debut in The Bahamas in over half a century. 100% Bahamian owned, with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, two pilot crews and world class safety standards, COCO is bringing glamour, classic style and quality service to flying the islands of Bahamas. For more information and updates, visit FlyCocoBahama.com.

About Kamalame Cay:

Named "No.1 Private Island Resort in The Bahamas" by both Conde Nast Traveller and Travel + Leisure for the last five years running, Kamalame Cay is the antithesis of the corporate luxury resort. Accessible only by seaplane, helicopter, or boat, this family-owned island just a mile off the world's third-largest Great Barrier Reef, boasts world-class diving, boating, and fishing, the only overwater spa in the Bahamas, and some of the finest cuisine, wine, and spirits in the tropics. (Kamalame.com). #KamalameCay #Kamalame #IheartKamalame #FlyAwayBahamas

