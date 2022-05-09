GSE Systems Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The GSE management team will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call-in information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 974-2453 or (412) 317-5784

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/5vmZKODabJ4.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9497259. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ for 90 days.

