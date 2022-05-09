Guidehouse Named a 2022 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Firm's DE&I Program Recognized by DiversityInc for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that the firm has been named a 2022 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company. This is the third consecutive year Guidehouse is highlighted on this list, showcasing the firm's evolving commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a business imperative.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, is the gold standard in the U.S. for ranking companies for diversity, equity and inclusion. These annual benchmarks recognize the best diversity-management leaders in the U.S. Selected companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ employees and veterans, as well as programs that support supplier diversity, DiversityInc notes.

On the heels of being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the most diverse companies and employers in the Washington metropolitan area, Guidehouse is continuously driving impact and change through a structured DE&I program. Through dedicated efforts across the firm, including the implementation of the CEO Blueprint to hone-in on opportunities to further drive diverse recruitment, retention, and engagement, Guidehouse successfully increased minority representation across its U.S. workforce and globally became a majority female firm in 2021. The firm continues to drive favorable diversity outcomes as a foundational component of the company values and culture.

"It is an incredible honor to, again, be recognized with this DiversityInc distinction," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We are immensely proud of the growing diversity across our global workforce. Whether it's gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, veterans, generations, working and single parents, familial caregivers, first generation college graduates, first responders, and more, our firm is comprised of truly diverse professionals, each who are instrumental in ensuring we deliver against our mission."

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse is frequently recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including being named a Military Friendly® Employer, and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index.

"The DiversityInc recognition reaffirms our steadfast commitment and continued investment in DE&I," added Dominica Groom Williams, Chief Culture, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer of Guidehouse. "We truly embrace and celebrate all forms of diversity and pride ourselves in fostering a highly inclusive culture. This is instrumental in driving innovative thinking and problem solving which helps our clients address business challenges and outwit complexity."

The Guidehouse DE&I program aims to create awareness, provide ongoing learning and engagement opportunities, and leverage our core values and collaborative culture to deliver meaningful outcomes. For more information, please view our ESG report.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

