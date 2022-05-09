Indigo Technologies Debuts Model of FLOW and FLOW PLUS at ACT Expo 2022, Highlighting its Fleet, Ridesharing, and Delivery EVs

Indigo Technologies Debuts Model of FLOW and FLOW PLUS at ACT Expo 2022, Highlighting its Fleet, Ridesharing, and Delivery EVs

Indigo announces the addition of Jim Phillips as Vice Chairman, whose distinguished career includes executive roles at NorTel, Motorola, iPix, Skytel, Telular and FedEx Institute of Technology, plus the addition of Dr. Horst Glaser, former Audi CTO and Chassis Guru as Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Technologies, an automotive OEM building a whole new class of smoother, roomier and more affordable light EVs for fleets, delivery, and rideshare, today revealed the full-size model of the Indigo FLOW™ and FLOW PLUS™ at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo (Booth #548) in Long Beach, California, May 9-11, 2022.

Jim Phillips joins the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. Mr. Phillips was the Chairman/Executive Director of the FedEx Institute of Technology, CEO/Founder of iPIX Corporation, President and Executive of Telular, Motorola, Skytel, Nortel and member of American Council on Competitiveness. (PRNewswire)

We are very excited to showcase the Indigo FLOW and FLOW PLUS.

Indigo EVs' unmatched rider ergonomics and unit economics are enabled by its patented robotic wheels that free up more cabin space while providing superior ride quality. The entire vehicle is optimized for light weight and efficiency to reduce size of battery, cost per mile and time per charge.

"We are very excited to showcase the Indigo FLOW and FLOW PLUS," says Will Graylin, CEO of Indigo. "They are purposely designed for fleets and drivers with superb ride quality, cargo space and cost of ownership."

Indigo also announced the addition of Jim Phillips to the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman and of Dr. Horst Glaser as Board of Advisors. Mr. Phillips was the Chairman/Executive Director of the FedEx Institute of Technology, CEO/Founder of iPIX Corporation, President and Executive of Telular, Motorola, Skytel, Nortel and member of American Council on Competitiveness. Dr. Glaser, was the former Audi CTO and Chassis-Guru with three decades of automotive experience across chassis development, supply chain, and product development.

"Jim's experience, network and passion is incredibly helpful to our mission of bringing Indigo's mobility innovations to market, he has already made significant impact in the short time he has joined us," said Graylin. "Dr. Glaser's expertise in chassis design, serial engineering, manufacturing and supply chain will be incredibly helpful to our team as we march towards production of our vehicles."

Indigo is accelerating progress with manufacturing, supply chain, and FLEET partners towards the start-of-production late 2024. Price points for the vehicles start below $30,000 for both models based on today's cost of material. Designed by veterans from Audi, Porsche and Lucid Motors, the FLOW and FLOW PLUS has a range of 200+ miles, with best-in-class for cost, space and comfort.

About Indigo Technologies, Inc.

Indigo is delivering a whole new class of smoother, roomier and more affordable light EVs designed for rideshare & delivery. Indigo EVs have the largest interior space and lowest cost-per-mile for its class enabled by its patented breakthrough robotic wheels, resulting in superior rider ergonomics and unit economics. Indigo will work with fleets, TNCs and Mobility as a Service companies, to proliferate clean, comfortable and affordable transportation for all.

Media Contact

press@indigotech.com

A Whole New Class Of The Smoothest & Roomiest Light EVs For Sustainable Rideshare & Delivery. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Horst Glaser joins the Indigo Board of Advisors. Dr. Glaser was the former Audi CTO and Chassis-Guru with three decades of automotive experience across chassis development, supply chain, and product development. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indigo Tech