INTRODUCING CURÉL CARES: A MULTI-FACETED INITIATIVE GIVING BACK TO THE NATION'S NURSES

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They've been on the frontline of the pandemic for two-plus years, and now Curél, the skincare brand they trust to deliver 24/7 therapeutic relief, is giving back to nurses across the United States. Through its multifaceted new initiative Curél Cares, Curél will not only make a direct donation to the American Nurses Foundation but will also treat several highly deserving nurses to an all-expenses-paid pampering trip to New York City. In addition, Curél will also sponsor the half-day American Nurses Association webinar held on National Nurses Day. This is Curél's way of giving back to the nurses, many of whom are consumers of the brand themselves, who have worked tirelessly to treat the staggering number of American men, women, and children impacted by Covid.

As the charitable arm of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Foundation's mission is to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports nurse research, education, scholarships, and comprehensive programs supporting health, wellness, and patient care. As such, it's the ideal recipient for Curél Cares, an initiative crafted to honor nurses and the sacrifices they make day in and day out to safeguard our health.

"The American Nurses Foundation is extremely grateful for the generous gift provided by Curél," says Kate Judge, Executive Director of the American Nurses Foundation. "These funds will directly support the Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses and the organization's programs providing mental wellness resources to nurses. In addition, countless nurses will be able to continue engaging the Foundation's complementary programs providing therapy resources, access to the latest vetted scientific data on the pandemic, and professional development tools."

Timed to bring awareness to National Nurses Month in May, National Nurses Week (May 5 – 12), and National Nurses Day (May 6), here's a look at the key components of the campaign. First, a donation will be made to the American Nurses Foundation. Second, Curél will sponsor the half-day American Nurses Association webinar, held on National Nurses Day. In addition, Curel will host a National Nurses Month social media activation, including prepping Instagrammable content and product gifting for nurse influencers. Finally, CTAs will encourage nurse nominations for the Grand Prize Giveaway, where four grand prize winners will receive an all-expenses-paid pampering brand trip to New York City. This will include a stay at a luxury hotel and a spa day. Alternatively, winners can opt to receive in-home massage therapy.

Throughout the pandemic, the nation's nurses have routinely placed their trust in the following Dermatologist Recommended, ceramide-infused Curél products can be found at a retailer near you, including: Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Amazon.com.

Daily Healing Original Lotion for Dry Skin: Powered by Curél's Advanced Ceramide Complex, this non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula offers hydration for 24 hours

Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion for Extra Dry Skin: Clinically proven to relieve extra-dry skin 2x better than the leading advanced lotion, this non-irritating formula helps even the driest, tightest skin feel soft, supple, and restored.

Itch Defense Lotion for Dry, Itchy Skin: Granted the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, this allergist-tested formula is fueled by Advanced Ceramide Complex pro-vitamin B5 and shea butter.

Fragrance-Free Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin: Hypoallergenic and Fragrance Free, this formula is designed for dry, sensitive skin. Advanced Ceramide Complex helps repair skin's natural moisture barrier.

Extreme Dry Hand Relief: Soothing, effective, and gentle, this cationic formula lasts through several hand washes and contains such key nourishing ingredients as vitamin E, monoi oil, and eucalyptus extract.

Hydratherapy Lotion: Wet skin moisturizer for dry and extra dry skin. Works with water on your skin to glide into the deepest layers of skin's surface and absorb immediately. Granted the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance and National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition.

The Experts Behind It: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant-deodorants; Jergens® and Curél® body lotions; Bioré® facial care; and John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss, Precision Foam Colour and Colour Refreshing Gloss. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

