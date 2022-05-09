Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Detroit Tigers honor survivors and promote breast health at 10th Annual Pink Out the Park game

Special event at Comerica Park promotes breast cancer screening and awareness

DETROIT, Mich. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Detroit Tigers and McLaren Health Care, the official health care system of the Tigers, continues the tradition of the "Pink Out the Park" theme during the Friday, May 13 game against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. This special event has raised awareness for breast health for the past 10 years. Breast cancer survivors will be honored during a special pre-game ceremony on the field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The 9th Annual Pink Out the Park game at the Detroit Tigers Comerica Park with Karmanos Cancer Institute and McLaren Health Care brought out hundreds of survivors and thousands of fans. (PRNewswire)

Throughout the game and in the Comerica Park concourse, fans will have the opportunity to engage with several activities, including a ceremonial first pitch, in-game awareness promotions, and an on-field recognition ceremony honoring members of the Karmanos Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team. Tigers fans will have the opportunity to honor a loved-one who has faced breast cancer by holding up "Pink Out the Park" cheer cards during a tribute and moment of reflection.

"Every year, this event brings out hundreds of survivors and their families as they not only enjoy a great game and cheer on our Tigers, but they also come together as a community to emphasize the importance of screening for breast cancer," said Michael Simon, M.D., MPH, co-leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos Cancer Institute. "We celebrate breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease, for their bravery and their fight. Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers, and the city has supported this important initiative. Get ready to see a sea of pink at the ballpark on May 13."

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Pink Out the Park pullover hoodie. Special Pink Out the Park ticket packages are available to support Karmanos. Each ticket package includes a tickets for the May 13 Tigers game, a pink Tigers baseball hat, and a $5 donation to Karmanos Cancer Institute. Visit tigers.com/pink to purchase.

Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). In the United States, women have a one-in-eight chance of developing the disease. In 2022, ACS estimates that 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. Currently, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

At Karmanos, the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and genetic counselors. The team is specialized and entirely focused on treating breast cancer and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

In the fight against cancer, early detection is an important weapon since cancer is most treatable in its early stages. Many forms of cancer do not display symptoms at their onset, so screening tests are used to monitor for warning signs. Karmanos recommends an annual screening mammogram for all women of average risk beginning at age 40. Women with one or more risk factors should talk with their family doctor or a Karmanos expert about when to start screening for breast cancer.

Patient referrals are not needed to receive a screening mammography at Karmanos. To request a mammogram appointment or learn more, visit karmanos.org/screening or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 588,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 90,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more mclaren.org.

Logo for the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (PRNewsFoto/Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer ...) (PRNewswire)

